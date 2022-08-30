Argentina defender Cristian Romero agrees permanent Spurs deal following loan By Press Association August 30 2022, 8.32am Cristian Romero has agreed a deal with Tottenham until 2027 (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027. The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence. The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season. Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Wayne Rooney, Harry Redknapp or Sean Dyche – who will take over at Bournemouth? Jack Ross sacked after Dundee United’s 9-0 defeat against Celtic Newcastle still waiting to hear if Alexander Isak can face Liverpool No let-up for Steve Cooper as he readies Nottingham Forest for Man City test Ian Poveda in line for Blackpool bow Bournemouth sack Scott Parker less than four months after securing promotion Lauren Hemp wants England’s Euro 2022 success to pave way for next generation Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth as club calls for ‘belief and respect’ Football rumours: Chelsea push to seal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal US Open day 1: Serena Williams powers ahead at likely last tournament More from The Courier COURIER OPINION: Xplore's Dundee bus cancellations must be solved urgently 0 'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross… 0 Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier 0 The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss 0 Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen 0