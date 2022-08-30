Wayne Rooney, Harry Redknapp or Sean Dyche – who will take over at Bournemouth?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wayne Rooney, Harry Redknapp or Sean Dyche – who will take over at Bournemouth?

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.53am
Wayne Rooney, Harry Redknapp and Sean Dyche call all have eyes on the vacant manager’s job at Bournemouth.
Wayne Rooney, Harry Redknapp and Sean Dyche call all have eyes on the vacant manager’s job at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker just four games into the new Premier League season and on the back of a record-equalling 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

The Cherries have lost their last three fixtures with an aggregate score of 16-0, with Parker claiming the club are “ill-equipped” in the top tier after guiding them to promotion last year.

Gary O’Neil has been placed in temporary charge and here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the other contenders who could land the top job at the Vitality Stadium.

Sean Dyche

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has plenty of Premier League experience.
Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has plenty of Premier League experience (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Burnley boss is arguably the out of work manager most suited to the challenge of keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League. He guided the Clarets to promotion in 2016 and kept them in the top flight for six seasons, including a seventh-place finish in 2017/18, before he was sacked late last year with relegation all-but inevitable. Dyche has yet to land another job but could be tempted back to once again try and work his magic against the odds.

Chris Wilder

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder led Sheffield United to a top-half Premier League finish.
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder led Sheffield United to a top-half Premier League finish (Martin Rickett/PA)

Another manager who knows how to keep an unfancied side in amongst the big boys, Middlesbrough boss Wilder may be on the Cherries’ shortlist. He took Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2019 and led them to ninth in their first season back – although relegation followed a year later Wilder certainly made his mark. Boro failed to make the play-offs last season and Wilder may feel he has unfinished business on Teesside but could also be tempted back by the lure of the top league.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney left Derby for DC United in the summer but could be tempted back to England.
Wayne Rooney left Derby for DC United in the summer but could be tempted back to England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England and Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer earned plenty of plaudits for the job he did in such adversity at Derby last season. With financial penalties all-but confirming relegation to League One, Rooney did at least add some pride to the season. He left for MLS outfit DC United over the summer so an immediate return to England is unlikely but he must sure harbour ambitions of one day managing in a league where he scored 208 goals.

John Terry

John Terry worked as assistant manager at Aston Villa under Dean Smith.
John Terry worked as assistant manager at Aston Villa under Dean Smith (Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool)

While Terry is yet to take up a management role since hanging up his boots in 2018, he impressed as assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa. Lately he took up a consultancy role with Chelsea’s academy, re-joining the club where he made 492 Premier League appearances, winning the title no fewer than five times. His lack of experience would be a risk but his record as a player in the division certainly speaks for itself.

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp (centre) managed Bournemouth between 1983 and 1992.
Harry Redknapp, centre, managed Bournemouth between 1983 and 1992 (Mike Walker/Alamy)

At 75 years of age and having not managed since a spell at Birmingham in 2017, Redknapp may be a pure sentimentalists pick. But he did manage Bournemouth from 1983-1992, picking up a famous FA Cup shock when his Fourth Division side beat holders Manchester United. He also still lives close by on the south coast but an easy commute may not be top of the list of desired skills in the Bournemouth hierarchy’s recruitment process.

Other options

Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry could be an option for Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There may well be other strong candidates for the role with the likes of ex-England manager Sam Allardyce, former Manchester United assistant Michael Carrick, Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, ex-Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins and current Belgium coach Thierry Henry all possibilities, while O’Neil will be hoping some good performances could land him the job full-time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata (Charles Krupa/AP)
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to…
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alize Cornet (PA)
Emma Raducanu ‘really sad’ to leave US Open after first-round loss
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alize Cornet (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Emma Raducanu falls at first hurdle in US Open title defence
Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0