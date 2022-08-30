Antony’s arrival set to take Manchester United’s summer spending over £200m mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antony’s arrival set to take Manchester United’s summer spending over £200m mark

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 1.22pm Updated: August 30 2022, 1.24pm
Antony has left Ajax to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United (Orange Pics BV/Alamy)
Antony has left Ajax to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United (Orange Pics BV/Alamy)

Manchester United have confirmed a deal is in place for the signing of Brazil forward Antony from Ajax.

A move for the 22-year-old has been in the pipeline for the last few days – the PA news agency understands it is worth a fixed fee of £80.6million with a further £4.2m in add-ons – and United have now said the signing is set to go through, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.

Antony has registered 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, as well as two goals for Brazil.

Here, PA looks back at the other Old Trafford acquisitions so far this summer.

Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia has started both of Manchester United's Premier League wins this season.
Tyrell Malacia has started both of Manchester United’s Premier League wins this season (Pressinphoto Sports Agency)

The 23-year-old Holland left-back was the first recruit of the Erik ten Hag era at United, joining from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of £13m.

He made his debut off the bench in the opening-day defeat at home to Brighton but was one of a number of players who shone in last week’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Malacia will be battling with England’s Luke Shaw to become Ten Hag’s first choice on the left side of his defence, with the pair both pushing for places in their respective nations’ World Cup squads.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen joined United on a free transfer having spent the second half of last season on loan at Brentford.

The 30-year-old Denmark international returned to action with the Bees just months after collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020.

During his rehabilitation, Eriksen spent time training with Ten Hag at Ajax, clearly impressing the new United boss enough to earn a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.
Lisandro Martinez played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ten Hag went back to Ajax for the first time to sign Argentina centre-back Martinez for a fee reported to be in the region of £48million.

The 5ft 9in former Newell’s Old Boys defender had a tough introduction to the Premier League but has since put in stand-out displays in the victories over Liverpool and Southampton.

Martinez has started the last two games alongside Raphael Varane, with captain Harry Maguire dropped to the bench.

Casemiro

If Ten Hag felt he needed to add more of a winning mentality to his dressing room, he could not do much better than the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

While the reported fee of £60million and a potential five-year deal raised some eyebrows for a player who is 30, the Brazil international will no doubt bring a steel to the United midfield.

He made his debut with a short cameo at Southampton but, with three LaLiga titles and five Champions League winners’ medals in his collection, expect him to become an integral part of Ten Hag’s plans moving forward.

