Paul Farbrace to step down as Warwickshire director of cricket

Paul Farbrace will leave his post as Warwickshire’s director of cricket at the end of the season.

Farbrace joined the club in 2019, stepping down as assistant coach of the England men’s side in the process, and oversaw the Bears’ LV= County Championship success last year.

Farbrace has chosen to return south to spend more time with his family and has offered to assist the Bears as they begin the process of identifying a replacement.

The 55-year-old said: “It’s been a great four years and I would have stayed longer, but with my family in Kent, it’s time for me to focus on them and look at other opportunities.

“It’s been a great privilege to work at Edgbaston, for Warwickshire County Cricket Club, and with some incredibly dedicated and driven people, who really do make it such a very special place.”

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said: “We knew Paul was one of the best cricketing brains in world cricket when we recruited him, and that’s been demonstrated in the way our elite squad has developed, but his work developing youngsters has also been impressive.

“Paul will stay with us for the completion of the season as we focus on the coming County Championship fixtures and help us with the early stages of recruiting his replacement.

“We have appointed a specialist recruiter to help find a candidate with the skills to keep pushing us forward and will announce more on this in due course, but today is about celebrating Paul’s achievements during his time with Warwickshire.”