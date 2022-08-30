West Ham’s summer spree might not be over, admits David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham’s summer spree might not be over, admits David Moyes

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 2.48pm
West Ham United manager David Moyes (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham United manager David Moyes (Nick Potts/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes admits his transfer business might not be finished yet despite their bumper £175million spending spree this summer.

The Hammers this week splashed a club record £52million on Brazil playmaker Lucas Paqueta to take their number of new signings to eight.

Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Alphonse Areola and Flynn Downes have all moved to east London.

But Moyes could find himself in need of another central defender before Thursday’s deadline amid rumours Craig Dawson wants a move back to the midlands, with Aston Villa and Wolves being mentioned.

On whether he would let Dawson leave, Moyes said: “Ideally we wouldn’t, but it’s probably a much more complicated situation.”

He added: “I wouldn’t completely say no (to more business), but it might not be yes either. It may not be some people coming in, but may be some going out.”

Paqueta, 25, is the club’s marquee signing of the summer having impressed when West Ham played Lyon in last season’s Europa League.

“I’m really pleased,” added Moyes. “We’ve been watching him for a long time and he really came to our attention when he played against us for Lyon and he was the stand-out player.

“We looked a lot deeper and we didn’t think he would be available, so it’s a big thank you to the board for making it happen.

“He can play two or three positions and it all made sense if we could get him – and it’s never easy to get big players.”

West Ham host Tottenham in a London derby on Wednesday night but Paqueta looks unlikely to figure.

“He’s not trained with us yet, we’ve only got the paperwork done last night and we’re waiting on him arriving as he’s had to get his visa, etc, today,” said Moyes.

“But look, he’s signed and that’s the important thing. He will be a big player for us.”

