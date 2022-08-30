Instability at Leicester has impacted start to season – Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Instability at Leicester has impacted start to season – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 3.14pm
Wesley Fofana failed to turn up for training this month (Rui Vieira/PA)
Wesley Fofana failed to turn up for training this month (Rui Vieira/PA)

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits instability at Leicester has impacted their start to the season.

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after four games ahead of Thursday’s visit of Manchester United.

They are poised to sell Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for around £70million after a transfer saga which saw the defender fail to turn up for training.

Rodgers has been unable to sign reinforcements – with the exception of the free arrival of goalkeeper Alex Smithies – without big-money sales, while he has yet to generate an expected clearout of squad players.

It has all added to the uncertainty at the King Power Stadium and Rodgers conceded it has affected the Foxes.

He said: “Any environment where you can develop has to be stable. Our environment and stability is not there for various reasons. That will change when the window closes but this window has been a very challenging one.

“There’s no question about that. Players who maybe thought they were moving on are not, us hoping to get players in to improve and help and obviously that hasn’t been done. Then you have players in the last year of their contract.

“What is important is collective, is so important. We have talented players but it doesn’t count for anything if you are not together.

“That is always something you have to enforce as a coach. Once the window shuts it will settle everything down.”

The Foxes welcome United on Thursday with Rodgers hopeful of having James Maddison available after he missed the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea with a hamstring injury.

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are also out with Leicester seeking their first win.

United arrive after successive wins over Liverpool and Southampton with Rodgers facing new manager Erik Ten Hag for the first time.

“Erik is adapting to the country and the league, he will understand very quickly the tempo and intensity will be different from where he’s come from,” added Rodgers.

“He needs the time to assess the squad under pressure, playing in the games. He’ll need time to bring in the players he wants and time to put in place his philosophy. In the modern game that can be difficult but I’m sure he’ll do very well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata (Charles Krupa/AP)
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to…
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alize Cornet (PA)
Emma Raducanu ‘really sad’ to leave US Open after first-round loss
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alize Cornet (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Emma Raducanu falls at first hurdle in US Open title defence
Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0