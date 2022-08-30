No fresh injury concerns for managerless Sunderland By Press Association August 30 2022, 4.00pm Dan Ballard remains sidelined as managerless Sunderland host Rotherham (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Managerless Sunderland have no new injury worries as they prepare for the visit of in-form Rotherham. Alex Neil left the Black Cats over the weekend to take over at Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke. Dan Ballard (foot) remains out for the hosts, who sit mid-table. Carl Winchester is a long-term absentee with a back problem, while forward Jack Diamond joined Lincoln on loan earlier this week. If the visitors avoid defeat it will be Rotherham’s best ever start to a second-tier season. A 2-0 win over Birmingham last time out leaves the Millers unbeaten, but manager Paul Warne does have fitness worries. Cameron Humphreys (hamstring) was forced off in the victory over Blues and is expected to miss out. Full-back Cohen Bramall’s own hamstring issue from the same game means he is also a doubt. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to… Emma Raducanu ‘really sad’ to leave US Open after first-round loss Emma Raducanu falls at first hurdle in US Open title defence Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith More from The Courier Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international… 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced 0