Parker sacking causes stir as Serena send-off starts – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 30 2022, 5.02pm Scott Parker has been sacked as Bournemouth head coach (Tim Markland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30. Football Bournemouth’s sacking of Scott Parker caused a stir. Gets them promoted….Beat Villa & lose to City, Arsenal & Liverpool 🤯Madness! https://t.co/qiJNTdQYqM— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 30, 2022 This makes no sense. Wins promotion. Takes 3 points off Villa, then loses to Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool. This can only be a falling out re transfer policy, surely. https://t.co/6uQiWv26oR— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 30, 2022 Kevin De Bruyne laughed in his critics’ faces. 🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/Xw5qk7mUpn— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) August 30, 2022 Kammy bumped into two famous pals. Just bumped into these two 👌🏽@ollymurs @joeldommett 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/zmLYkV9FH5— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) August 30, 2022 Tennis Serena Williams’ US Open send-off began in style NOT DONE YET 🗣@serenawilliams defeats Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 to advance to Round 2 in New York!#SerenaWilliams #USOpenpic.twitter.com/tIGG2E8gIX— wta (@WTA) August 30, 2022 The GOAT pic.twitter.com/xlEf0COFTs— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) August 30, 2022 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/KzGSqc3jBh— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 30, 2022 we here. watching the 🐐. I love you @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/VGMBT3LbUN— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 29, 2022 She was honoured by TIME magazine. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) There was a love-in with Lewis Hamilton. ❤️ honoured @serenawilliams https://t.co/GWWVZiuXMz— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 29, 2022 Cricket Virat Kohli hit the gym. 🏋️♂️🫶 pic.twitter.com/g7u7GvDIae— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 30, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton was feeling appreciative. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) Always good to take the scenic route. taking the scenic route to the #DutchGP 😎 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/8FwPf72Dnm— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 30, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat More from The Courier Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international… 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced 0