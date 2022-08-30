Rachel Daly welcomes normality with England after post-Euros ‘whirlwind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rachel Daly welcomes normality with England after post-Euros ‘whirlwind’

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 6.52pm
Rachel Daly said England Women had not realised the impact of their Euro 2022 success at the time (Nigel French/PA)
Rachel Daly said England Women had not realised the impact of their Euro 2022 success at the time (Nigel French/PA)

A month after lifting the Euro 2022 trophy England’s Lionesses were back at St George’s Park on Wednesday with Rachel Daly admitting it was nice to return to something approaching normality after the whirlwind of life over the last few weeks.

The buzz from England’s 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the Wembley final on July 31 has not yet worn off, but the next target is on the horizon as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Austria on Saturday.

“It feels great to be back,” Daly said. “I was saying life in camp feels more normal than out of camp right now. It’s really nice to see everyone, to be around the group and the staff, especially coming off the back of our fantastic summer.

Rachel Daly sings during a fan celebration of England’s Euro 2022 win
Rachel Daly sings during a fan celebration of England’s Euro 2022 win (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s even nicer to see each other when we’re more successful and I’m buzzing to be back. There’s a great bond within the squad and I do miss that when I’m away.”

Daly admitted the full scale of what England had achieved only became apparent to the players after the tournament, as they had been unable to appreciate the impact their success had made on the general public at the time.

“During the Euros we were in a kind of bubble,” the new Aston Villa forward – and Lionesses full-back – said. “We didn’t really see a lot of the outside world.

“We got glimpses when we went to games and we were surrounded by fans and the media but I don’t think we were aware of how much of an impact it made on the nation.

“Coming out of it has been a whirlwind. One minute we’re all together living in a bubble and the next minute it’s like you’re on Big Brother or Love Island. It’s an unbelievable feeling to see we genuinely inspired the nation.”

After Austria, England will play Luxembourg in front of a sold-out crowd in Stoke, knowing their Euro success puts new levels of expectation on their shoulders.

“That comes with winning, that comes with success,” Daly said. “It’s a target on your back but pressure is a privilege. We have to see it as that. Of course there will be pressure on us.

“We’re focused on winning the World Cup. We were delighted to win in the summer, we’re European champs, but now the focus is on World Cup qualifying. We know what we need to do.

“Austria are a fantastic team. We saw that in the Euros with how they played against us and against Germany. We do find it tough against them. It will be a big game for us.”

Saturday’s match will also see England begin life without Jill Scott and Ellen White, who have both announced their retirement since the Euros, taking with them 274 caps’ worth of experience.

That has opened the door to the likes of Lauren James, 20, and Ebony Salmon, 21, who have both been added to Sarina Wiegman’s squad.

“Obviously it’s a devastating loss for us – two massive characters,” Daly said of Scott and White. “Two great footballers but even better humans. If you could be surrounded by them every day you would feel the empowerment and the support.

“They’re definitely missed and it’s definitely quieter without Jill. They are missed as people and players but it opens up opportunities for the youngsters. That’s the way the game goes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0