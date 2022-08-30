Maybe stop there – Benoit Paire could hang up racket after Cameron Norrie defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Maybe stop there – Benoit Paire could hang up racket after Cameron Norrie defeat

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 8.48pm
Benoit Paire, right, was beaten by Cameron Norrie (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Benoit Paire, right, was beaten by Cameron Norrie (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Troubled Benoit Paire admitted his defeat to Cameron Norrie at the US Open could have been the last match of his career.

The mercurial Frenchman has been criticised many times for his attitude on court and he barely seemed to try in the first and third sets during a 6-0 7-6 (1) 6-0 defeat by Norrie at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

He had packed his bag ready to leave the court prior to coming out to serve at 0-5 in the third and won just 17 points combined across the two love sets.

Paire has been open about his mental struggles on the court and, speaking to L’Equipe, he revealed he is considering not returning to tennis.

He said: “I was leading 5-3, I could have taken the second set, it would have done me good in the head, but my demons came back again, the double faults, and it starts all the time the same.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m not sure to continue the season, maybe stop there and see if I resume next year.

“Even at grand slams, I find it difficult to fight. I hope one day to find a motivation, something that will make me love tennis. Right now, I’m the happiest when I’m at home and the unhappiest when I’m in the tournament.

“I don’t even want to get angry on a tennis court any more. It’s not a good sign – if I don’t get angry, it’s because I don’t care.”

It would be hard to find two tennis players with more different attitudes to their sport, with Norrie one of tennis’ toughest competitors and a player who has dedicated himself to wringing every drop out of his talent.

The British number one is playing as a top-eight seed at a grand slam for the first time and is firmly in the conversation as a contender for the title, particularly after his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

He kept a level head through the erratic performance from his opponent, fighting back from a break down in the second after a brief delay when a spectator collapsed in the baking stands.

“I came out pretty sharp, and I started up a break,” said Norrie, who next faces Joao Sousa of Portugal.

“He kind of went away into the first set. It’s tough winning a set 6-0 against a guy who is dangerous and can serve really well, and I managed to hang with him.

“He played a really loose tie-break. He rushed a lot in the third set, and it was all going very quickly, but I’ll take it. It was pretty hot out there, and nice to get it done in straights.”

Norrie’s apparently boundless capacity for physical work has been a huge factor in his rise up the rankings and the heat could really play in his favour.

Cameron Norrie celebrates his victory
Cameron Norrie celebrates his victory (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

“It’s not like I love it, can’t wait for it to be boiling and that,” said Norrie.

“I just think, when it comes down to it, it can take away from the tennis a little bit and more down to who can suffer more and who can get through it and be tougher and make good decisions when their heart rate is up and when they are not feeling that great physically.

“I think I’m pretty decent when I’m suffering and I tend to make sometimes even better decisions when I’m kind of under the pump.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0