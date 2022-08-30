Lee Ashcroft on target as Dundee knock Falkirk out of Premier Sports Cup By Press Association August 30 2022, 10.16pm Lee Ashcroft was on target for Dundee (David Young/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cinch Championship side Dundee swept aside League One side Falkirk to advance with a 3-0 win in the Premier Sports Cup. It took until the 55th minute for Dundee to break the deadlock, when Zach Robinson played in Lyall Cameron who was able to fire the ball under Nicky Hogarth. It was 2-0 with 10 minutes left when Lee Ashcroft headed in from Paul McMullan’s corner. And the visitors’ misery was complete when Gary Oliver saw a late red card for blocking Jordan McGhee’s shot on the line, with Robinson scoring from the penalty spot. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat More from The Courier Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international… 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced 0