Lee Ashcroft on target as Dundee knock Falkirk out of Premier Sports Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cinch Championship side Dundee swept aside League One side Falkirk to advance with a 3-0 win in the Premier Sports Cup.

It took until the 55th minute for Dundee to break the deadlock, when Zach Robinson played in Lyall Cameron who was able to fire the ball under Nicky Hogarth.

It was 2-0 with 10 minutes left when Lee Ashcroft headed in from Paul McMullan’s corner.

And the visitors’ misery was complete when Gary Oliver saw a late red card for blocking Jordan McGhee’s shot on the line, with Robinson scoring from the penalty spot.