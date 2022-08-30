Aidan Fitzpatrick carries Thistle through at Arbroath’s expense By Press Association August 30 2022, 10.26pm Aidan Fitzpatrick’s goal took Partick Thistle into the last eight of the Scottish League Cup (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aidan Fitzpatrick scored the only goal of the game to send Partick Thistle into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win. The home side dominated long periods of the all-Championship tie, but struggled to find the breakthrough at Firhill. Fitzpatrick finally broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with a glancing header from a Stevie Lawless cross. Arbroath rarely threatened after an early chance for Daniel Fosu, who was inches away from connecting with Bobby Linn’s dangerous cross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat More from The Courier Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international… 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced 0