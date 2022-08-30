Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.02pm
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

QPR boss Mick Beale was delighted after his “gamble” to select an unchanged team paid off against Hull.

Rangers won 3-1 at Loftus Road, where first-half goals from Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and Chris Willock secured the points.

Injuries to key players – including Willock – hampered Rangers in the opening matches of the season, but they followed up Saturday’s win at Watford with another impressive victory.

Beale said: “It was a gamble to throw the same team out there, but it’s something I’ve been waiting to do. In every game I’ve had to make three or four changes.

“It was a gamble because of the amount of energy we put into the weekend and the lack of time to recover. The Championship is relentless.

“But they gave me everything that I wanted in the first half. That’s more like what I want from us – especially here at home, playing on the front foot.

“After that we were a little bit unsure at times and Hull made a real good push of the game. Credit to them because their energy was big.

“But in the first 30 minutes I thought we were excellent with some of the football we played.”

Beale defended striker Lyndon Dykes, who squandered a chance make it 4-0 early in the second half when he missed an open goal.

“Lyndon worked tirelessly again, winning all his flick-ons and holding the ball up,” Beale said.

“He’s missed a big chance where he’s overthinking it, but his general play for the team is excellent.”

Hull boss Shota Arveladze bemoaned his team’s poor start and a couple of misses by striker Oscar Estupinan.

Asked to assess City’s performance, the Georgian said: “I don’t know which minute it is better to start from; missing the first half an hour of the game or after 20 minutes when Oscar could keep us in the game – twice – and he didn’t, or to start from the kick-off.

“I don’t blame Oscar or anyone else. I’m not picking up on one or two of the players. In general, we are looking and observing the opposition for too long sometimes and it has cost us the game.”

The Tigers were beaten 5-2 in the previous away match, at West Brom, and 5-0 by Bristol City in their final away fixture of last season. They have now conceded 16 goals in their past six games on the road.

Arveladze said: “Leave the last year. It was last year and we should better now concentrate on this year. But it doesn’t mean that I’m not counting or I don’t know how to count.

“But like I say, sometimes we observe in matches too long. We have to react earlier.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat
West Brom manager Steve Bruce (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce: I’m glad I didn’t have to pay to watch West Brom’s draw…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0