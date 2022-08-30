Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.06pm
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)

Norwich head coach Dean Smith hailed matchwinner Onel Hernandez after his last-gasp goal sealed a 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew’s to make it four wins in a row for the Canaries.

Substitute Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of stoppage time to lift Norwich to second place in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 29-year-old Cuban winger’s first goal since scoring for Blues in a 3-0 win against Luton on February 12 came after Andrew Omobamidele’s 63rd-minute equaliser cancelled out Scott Hogan’s strike five minutes after the break.

Hernandez’s winner made it a happy return to the second city for former Aston Villa manager Smith.

He said of Hernandez: “I think they still love him here really! He had a good time last season and played well.

“He’s a breath of fresh air at times. I spoke to him today about not starting because he’s started the last couple of games.

“He said, ‘listen, I’m a team player – I want to be celebrating at the end of the season having made a contribution’. He certainly did that with the impact he made when he came on.

“At the moment our squad is deep in terms of offensive options and we’re managing to change games from the bench.”

Blues were keen on bringing Hernandez back here but Smith said that was never going to happen.

“No. He was staying with us,” said Smith. “His attitude, application, what he brings – he’s a player none of our lads like playing against in training.

“He’s still working on his end product and what better way to show me that his end product is improving.”

Hogan tapped home his second goal of the season from Juninho Bacuna’s left-wing cross, which flicked up off Max Aarons.

Omobamidele scrambled home after former Norwich goalkeeper John Ruddy brilliantly tipped away Marcelino Nunez’s curling free-kick.

Hernandez, who scored three times across 22 games for Blues last season, finished with a low, angled shot after Teemu Pukki found him in space when Blues defender Marc Roberts got under a long ball.

Blues head coach John Eustace rued the result after a promising performance by his youngsters.

“We clearly deserved more. I’m really disappointed to lose,” he said.

“The effort of the boys was fantastic. We finished the game with six under-19s on the pitch which is the harsh reality of it, and those six were fantastic.

“On a positive note, I was very proud of the group. It’s the best I’ve seen them play collectively together.

“The older boys were really good – Troy Deeney was magnificent, he really led by example and looked after the young boys.

“It was a positive to get Hannibal Mejbri on the pitch. He was exciting and will bring something to the group.

“Scott Hogan has been sick for the last three days and had been stuck in the house, but at 5pm he declared himself fit and scored a fantastic goal.”

