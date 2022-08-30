Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.10pm
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with his team’s display after seeing them beat Reading 4-0 to replace their opponents at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Oli McBurnie opened the scoring and Anel Ahmedhodzic made it 2-0 a minute into the second half. Iliman Ndiaye added a third, with Ahmedhodzic scoring again to round off the scoring.

Heckingbottom said: “That’s the type of performance you want. From start to finish, it was pretty dominant, so I was pleased. It was good, it was strong.

“We’ve got more missing and I want more options. It was great to take Iliman and Oli off when they started flagging a little bit and inject energy with Reda (Khadra) and Rhian (Brewster).

“It was good, but we’ll be even better when we get all the other boys back.

“I was just happy with the (opening) goal. From his (McBurnie’s) point of view, you’re just looking to get across the defender and a near-post header shows the hunger and the goalscorer in him.

“The quality of the goal was really good from our point of view. It was good for him and good for the team and really put us on the front foot.

“He had such a bad run of luck last year with how he got Covid and how he suffered with that, with the illness and weight-loss and everything after that. He came back and broke his foot.

“It’s him seeing how good he can be, him seeing how important he is for us and him seeing how many goals he could score. Him thinking about it will only drive him on.”

Reading boss Paul Ince had no complaints about the result, saying: “We didn’t deserve to win the game. We looked tired. The Millwall game took a lot out of us.

“It was tough – they’re a good side. I’m still very pleased and proud of my players. To pick up nine points out of 12 is not a bad return. We just have to now go again on Sunday, against Stoke.

“These are a very good side. When you take off a £20m striker and replace him with another one. That’s where we want to be, I think, as a club in two years’ time.

“Hecky’s got a very good side and he’s a very good manager. They’ll be up there at the end of the season, that’s for sure.

“As much as we can be disappointed, I’m not disappointed because I just think we’ve been on a good run and in a perverse kind of way, I think it brings us back down to earth.

“We’ve got to move on, regroup and go again.”

