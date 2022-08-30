Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 12.05am Updated: August 31 2022, 10.26am
(John Walton/PA)
(John Walton/PA)

London Marathon runners will be greeted by a rainbow carnival as they tackle what can be one of the toughest parts of the famous 26.2-mile route.

Rainbow Row, just after mile 21, will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, promote inclusivity and create a party atmosphere to give participants a boost at a point when some will be flagging mentally and physically.

“We should have done it years ago because London is an incredibly vibrant city and the London Marathon should truly encompass that vibrancy,” event director Hugh Brasher told the PA news agency.

Mr Brasher said celebrating London’s diverse communities was “absolutely the right thing to be doing”.

The marathon has become part of the city’s culture, he said, adding: “I really think we can do more to show the diversity of this amazing city.”

He said London was never really asked whether it wanted a marathon when the event was founded in 1981 by his father Chris Brasher and fellow athlete John Disley.

“What we have a duty to do is properly represent London,” he said, adding that everyone in the city should be able to feel part of it: “Rather than going through communities, we want to be the community.”

Rainbow Row will be located on what is usually Butcher Row in Limehouse, a 250-metre stretch of road that is just past the 21-mile (33.8km) mark on the course.

London Marathon Elite Men’s Photocall – Tower Hotel
Event director Hugh Brasher (Adam Davy/PA)

Mr Brasher said it “will be full of energy and entertainment, giving our participants a great motivational lift at arguably the toughest point of the marathon”.

“But, more importantly, Rainbow Row continues our ongoing commitment to make the TCS London Marathon a truly inclusive event for all,” he said.

“I just think it will be a joyous part of the course when people need a bit of joy because that’s one of the hardest parts and, of course, because that’s where the wall is.”

A runner is said to have hit the wall in a marathon if they have depleted their glycogen stores, which are used for energy, and feels fatigued as well as often having negative thoughts.

Swim Serpentine – Hyde Park
Jeremy Joseph, the owner of the G-A-Y club, helped to create Rainbow Row ahead of his 12th London Marathon (John Stillwell/PA)

Rainbow Row has been planned with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including Jeremy Joseph, the owner of G-A-Y and Heaven nightclubs in London, who has run the London Marathon 11 times.

He will be running his 12th London Marathon on October 2 and aims to raise £110,000 for 10 charities which represent the diversity of Rainbow Row, as well as the official TCS London Marathon charity of the year, the British Heart Foundation.

He said: “Rainbow Row is so important because participants are from all walks of life, including sexualities and gender.

“The love and support we show each other on marathon day is incredible and now we have a focal point where love wins before the painful last stretch to the finish line.”

Radio 1’s Adele Roberts is among the DJs who will be motivating participants with music on marathon day.

