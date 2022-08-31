Charlie McCann sees ‘clear pathway’ to Rangers first team after cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie McCann sees ‘clear pathway’ to Rangers first team after cup win

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.36am
Rangers’ Charlie McCann happy to get more first-team action (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Rangers’ Charlie McCann happy to get more first-team action (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Charlie McCann believes the route to first-team football at Rangers was shown in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen of the South at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst changed the whole team from the one which started the 4-0 win over Ross County in the cinch Premiership at the weekend, with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure making a scoring debut in a side which also included 18-year-old Leon King and 19-year-old fellow defender Adam Devine.

Midfielder McCann, 20, who signed from Manchester United in 2021, came on as a second-half substitute for his fifth appearance for the Light Blues in a game where a Scott Arfield double helped Rangers into the quarter-final draw, with Zak Lovelace, Paul Nsio and Archie Stevens, all 16, making their debuts off the bench.

McCann said: “For all the B team lads and the (under) 18 lads it just shows them there is a clear pathway to the first team and the boss will give us opportunities. I think that is definitely the message.

“So it is obviously a really positive thing to be a young player at this club at the moment.

“If we get our opportunities and do well then hopefully we get more and that’s definitely what I am striving for anyway.

“It is obviously a positive thing to be able to go out there at Ibrox and get a kick of the ball.

“It was a good opportunity for the boss to give a run out to people who haven’t had the minutes.

“To get the win and get through to the next round is the main objective.

“We probably made it a little bit tighter than we needed to but we got through and that’s all that matters.”

Van Bronckhorst, who now turns his attention to the Old Firm derby against Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday when Rangers will look to claw back a two-point deficit at the top of the table, was “really happy with the performances of the young players” against the League One side.

He said: “It is not easy to come into games like that. They heard [on Monday] they would be involved in the game and I spoke with them about the match and giving them minutes.

“I think you saw some bright things from Stevens, and Nsio is a strong midfielder, both only 16.

“Lovelace is a young player as well and big talent, and Ure, of course, started the game.

“We had Leon King and Adam Devine, who are both still very young, so I think the academy is the big part for this club. I just love working with them to inspire them and give them chances to play.”

