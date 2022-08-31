Jim Goodwin hints Christian Ramirez and David Bates could leave Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin hints Christian Ramirez and David Bates could leave Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.52am
Christian Ramirez is out of favour at Aberdeen
Christian Ramirez is out of favour at Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin has hinted that out-of-favour duo Christian Ramirez and David Bates could be on their way out of Aberdeen.

Ramirez, the Dons’ top scorer last term, has not played since a late substitute appearance in the opening cinch Premiership match against St Mirren and has not even made the squad for the last two matches.

Centre-back Bates has not made a single appearance all season and has not been included in the squad for any match since the Premier Sports Cup group stage in July.

“For the time being they’re contracted to the club,” said manager Goodwin, when asked if the duo could leave before the transfer window closed on Thursday.

“Of course, both of them are disappointed not to be involved and want to play more regularly but there are players in my opinion who are ahead of both of them at the moment.

“Bojan Miovski has proven why we brought him to the club and he is our main number nine at the moment. And Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart have developed a fantastic partnership.

“Both Bates and Ramirez are used to playing week in, week out so they will want regular football. Whether they force their way back into my team will remain to be seen. But for the time being, they’re still Aberdeen players and until I’m told any different, that will remain the case.”

Goodwin is generally happy with his squad although he has not ruled out further additions before the window closes.

“We don’t need to be too busy,” he said. “We’ve spoken about one or two options but there isn’t a panic from us.

“We’ve done a lot of good business up to now, we’ve been very well organised coming into this transfer window and we’ve got a very strong squad.

“Hayden Coulson was missing through injury against Annan (on Tuesday), Connor Barron, who was outstanding last season, hasn’t kicked a ball for us this season yet and Callum Roberts has struggled with injury so we’ve still got those three quality players to come back into the fold.

“We’re a very strong squad once everybody’s fit and available so there’s no real urgency for us to do anything but we are in a position to do so if the right one becomes available.”

