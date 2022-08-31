Josh Mullin leaves Livingston to join Ayr on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Mullin leaves Livingston to join Ayr on season-long loan

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 12.47pm
Livingston’s Josh Mullin has moved to Ayr on loan (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Josh Mullin has left Livingston to join cinch Championship leaders Ayr on a season-long loan.

The move is set to spell the end of the 29-year-old’s second stint in West Lothian, where he has netted 15 times in 123 appearances.

The former Ross County player has scored one goal in three games this season after returning from a loan deal at Hamilton but his Livi career now looks to be at an end with his contract due to expire next summer.

Manager David Martindale told the club’s official website: “Last season, Josh was probably a bit premature in his decision to go out on loan but I also understood why.

“This season we both agreed that we would give it as much time as possible – but it hasn’t quite worked out the way we hoped in terms of game time for Josh. We are playing a slightly different system, or have been of late, and it’s left Josh with little game time.

“Josh is out of contract in the summer and has a young family and we both felt it was important that Josh went out and got as much game time as he could this season to give him the best possible chance for the following seasons.

“I want to go on record thanking Josh for everything he has done for Livingston Football Club and for being a top professional throughout both spells at the club.

“There have been plenty of highs in his time at the club and, for me, that’s how he will be remembered. We all wish him nothing but success in the future.”

