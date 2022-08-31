Worcester’s Premiership future in the balance as Glasgow clash is cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Worcester’s Premiership future in the balance as Glasgow clash is cancelled

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 4.26pm Updated: August 31 2022, 5.02pm
Worcester Warriors are fighting for survival (David Davies/PA)
Worcester Warriors are fighting for survival (David Davies/PA)

Worcester have cancelled their pre-season match against Glasgow on Friday night to cast further doubt on their participation in the forthcoming Gallagher Premiership season.

In a statement released on social media by director of rugby Steve Diamond, it was confirmed that the clash in Inverness will not take place because players and staff remain unpaid.

“It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow,” the statement read.

Worcester’s co-owner Colin Goldring revealed to employees on Tuesday that it was unlikely payroll for August would be met due to the club’s finances being frozen by HM Revenue & Customs while they chase unpaid tax.

The statement suggests there is little prospect of players being paid by midnight on Wednesday, adding to fears of an exodus out of Sixways after squad members become free agents through breach of contract.

“Together we have been forced to take the hugely frustrating and disappointing decision not to travel to Inverness for our pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday,” the statement said.

“The squad have worked hard throughout pre-season and are bitterly disappointed to be put in this position.

Director of rugby Steve Diamond has been overseeing Worcester's squad during their financial crisis
Director of rugby Steve Diamond has been overseeing Worcester's squad during their financial crisis (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We express our deep sorrow to our hosts Glasgow Warriors who we hope understand the unique and worrying situation we find ourselves in.

“We would like to thank (main shirt sponsor) Adam Hewitt for his overwhelming generosity in offering to fund the trip.

“It simply isn’t feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision had to be taken today (Wednesday).

“We thank everyone for their continued support and for uniting behind us all – together.”

Worcester are due to play their Premiership opener on September 10 but their participation in the league is in doubt
Worcester are due to play their Premiership opener on September 10 but their participation in the league is in doubt (David Davies/PA)

A winding up petition has been issued by HMRC, with Goldring and his co-owner Jason Whittingham looking to find new buyers while hoping to avoid administration.

Worcester’s opening match is against London Irish on September 10 and Diamond is expected to attend the Premiership season launch at Twickenham on Thursday.

“Although we are disappointed by this outcome, we recognise the challenging situation Worcester currently find themselves in and wish them well,” Glasgow said in a statement.

