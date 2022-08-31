West Brom complete signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford By Press Association August 31 2022, 4.52pm Brandon Thomas-Asante has joined West Brom (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Brom have announced the signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford for an undisclosed fee. The striker signs a three-year deal after an impressive start to the season where he has netted four goals in six in League Two appearances for Salford. Baggies boss Steve Bruce told West Brom’s website: “Brandon is a young, hungry, forward who has shown great desire and a strong mentality to earn his chance at this club.” Thomas-Asante added: “I’m over the moon to be joining such a big club. “It all came about quite quickly but as soon as I spoke to Steve Bruce I realised this was the right place for me.” Thomas-Asante becomes Bruce’s fifth summer signing as he looks to bring more attacking threat into his side prior to the end of the transfer deadline on Friday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round Ange Postecoglou hints at more signings in final hours of transfer window More from The Courier Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next? 0 Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend 0 All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action 0 Show someone they're special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star 0 Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife