Thomas Tuchel fined over referee comments after fiery Chelsea v Tottenham clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Thomas Tuchel fined over referee comments after fiery Chelsea v Tottenham clash

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 5.32pm
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League clash with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League clash with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been fined £20,000 after suggesting referee Anthony Taylor should not be allowed to take charge of the club’s matches in the future after a controversial derby draw with Tottenham.

The 49-year-old German has also been warned about his future behaviour after admitting a Football Association charge of improper conduct brought as a result of outspoken comments made in his post-match press conference following the game at Stamford Bridge on August 14.

An FA statement said: “An independent regulatory commission has ordered Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel to be fined £20,000 and warned about his future conduct for breaching FA Rule E3.1 during a post-match press conference on Sunday, August 14 2022.

“The manager admitted that his comments after their Premier League match against Tottenham constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the match referee, and bring the game into disrepute.

“The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for this fine and warning will be published in due course.”

Tuchel’s emotions boiled over after a fraught Premier League encounter which ended 2-2 courtesy of Spurs skipper Harry’s Kane’s stoppage-time equaliser.

The Chelsea head coach and opposite number Antonio Conte were booked following a melee on the sideline during the game, with the home side appealing in vain for a free-kick in the build-up to the visitors’ open goal as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg cancelled out Kalidou Koulibaly’s opener.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after being sent off by referee Anthony Taylor
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after being sent off by referee Anthony Taylor (John Walton/PA)

However, they were both sent off following another clash as they shook hands on the final whistle as Kane’s late header robbed Reece James of his status as match-winner seconds after Spurs defender Christian Romero had avoided punishment for pulling Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair despite a VAR check.

Asked after the game if Taylor should not referee the Blues again, Tuchel said: “Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better.”

He added: “I don’t think that just some of the fans think that; I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

“Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what’s going on when they are on the pitch. They know it.”

VAR official Mike Dean later admitted he should have asked Taylor to review the Romero-Cucurella incident.

Tuchel was handed a one-match touchline ban – against which he appealed unsuccessfully – and a £35,000 fine for his part in the fracas, while Conte was fined £15,000 but received no further punishment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement
Jack Draper stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round
Celtic could further add to their squad on transfer deadline day after Ange Postecoglou hinted that their incoming business was not finished (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou hints at more signings in final hours of transfer window

More from The Courier

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Courier Gold Star award promo shot. Kids not to be named. Launch pics Picture shows; Courier Gold Star award promo shot. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 30/08/2022
Show someone they're special by nominating them for a Courier Gold Star
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife