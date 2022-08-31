Fofana has a pop and Aubameyang has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Chelsea got their man.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his say.

England were still celebrating!

John Terry was disappointed at Chelsea’s defeat.

I hate seeing us get beat. 😡Southampton we’re very good , but We look very unbalanced at the minute. I can’t wait for the window to close and get our settled squad, team and formation. 💙We miss Reece so much when he doesn’t play. 22 years old and a future captain in my opinion pic.twitter.com/RMg292QbOx — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) August 31, 2022

And for Scott Parker.

Gutted for Scotty P Loses to Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool and gets sacked. Shocking from Bournemouth! Surely looking at the fixtures you can expect to get anything from those three games realistically. pic.twitter.com/qfn6xa7Hdz — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) August 31, 2022

Callum Hudson-Odoi started his Bayer Leverkusen career.

Great first session today with the team!!🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/adb1YQy7BA — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) August 31, 2022

Leeds’ players reacted to the draw with Everton.

Enjoyin’ every match at Elland Road.Strong effort, great atmosphere. Marching on together! @LUFC pic.twitter.com/uGaUMC0rV7 — Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) August 31, 2022

Spurs celebrated an anniversary.

Our Captain 💙 ✨ 10 years ago today we signed Hugo Lloris. pic.twitter.com/J9aFCMCXno — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2022

Motor Racing

Anthoine Hubert was remembered on the third anniversary of his death.

Anthoine Hubert was a prodigious racing talent and a cherished friend We miss him#AH19 pic.twitter.com/2UudA1WWqn — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2022

Cricket

Kane Williamson did his bit for charity.

Dawid Malan was enjoying himself.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn made a promise.