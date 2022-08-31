Fofana has a pop and Aubameyang has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 31 2022, 6.30pm Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31. Football Chelsea got their man. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his say. pic.twitter.com/4Gh5H5bCEe— AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) August 31, 2022 England were still celebrating! Our @Lionesses won #WEURO2022 one month ago today! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hGX6FDDIy6— England (@England) August 31, 2022 John Terry was disappointed at Chelsea’s defeat. I hate seeing us get beat. 😡Southampton we’re very good , but We look very unbalanced at the minute. I can’t wait for the window to close and get our settled squad, team and formation. 💙We miss Reece so much when he doesn’t play. 22 years old and a future captain in my opinion pic.twitter.com/RMg292QbOx— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) August 31, 2022 And for Scott Parker. Gutted for Scotty P Loses to Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool and gets sacked. Shocking from Bournemouth! Surely looking at the fixtures you can expect to get anything from those three games realistically. pic.twitter.com/qfn6xa7Hdz— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) August 31, 2022 Callum Hudson-Odoi started his Bayer Leverkusen career. Great first session today with the team!!🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/adb1YQy7BA— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) August 31, 2022 Leeds’ players reacted to the draw with Everton. Enjoyin’ every match at Elland Road.Strong effort, great atmosphere. Marching on together! @LUFC pic.twitter.com/uGaUMC0rV7— Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) August 31, 2022 Spurs celebrated an anniversary. Our Captain 💙✨ 10 years ago today we signed Hugo Lloris. pic.twitter.com/J9aFCMCXno— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2022 Motor Racing Anthoine Hubert was remembered on the third anniversary of his death. Anthoine Hubert was a prodigious racing talent and a cherished friendWe miss him#AH19 pic.twitter.com/2UudA1WWqn— Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2022 Cricket Kane Williamson did his bit for charity. Dawid Malan was enjoying himself. Boxing Eddie Hearn made a promise. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Harriet Dart breaks down in tears after suffering swift defeat to Dalma Galfi Andy Murray optimistic about long-awaited deep run at grand slam dream One of the best nights we ever had – Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool late… Arsenal’s reaction to conceding delights Mikel Arteta as winning run continues Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz An incredible record – Ryan Lowe delighted with Preston’s clean sheets Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a… Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County Gary O’Neil: I think Bournemouth have enough to be competitive at this level It’s difficult to explain – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte unhappy with VAR More from The Courier Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses… 0 Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head… 0 Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack 4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher… Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire 0 Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the… 0