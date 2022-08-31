Southampton close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Southampton close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 7.56pm
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set for a move to Southampton (Tess Derry/PA)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set for a move to Southampton (Tess Derry/PA)

Southampton are shaping up for a manic transfer deadline day with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios having medicals and a move for Cody Gakpo still up in the air, the PA news agency understands.

Saints’ approach to the transfer window has been markedly different this summer under the ownership of Sport Republic, who took a controlling stake in January.

Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara have joined on permanent deals this summer and further additions are in Saints’ crosshairs ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Maitland-Niles is set to join from Arsenal on a season-long loan that includes the option to buy.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of 2021-22 at Roma and the final half of the previous season on loan at West Brom, who he had decided to join instead of Saints.

Maitland-Niles is understood to be undergoing a medical at St Mary’s, so too are City youngsters Edozie, a 19-year-old winger, and Larios, an 18-year-old left-back, ahead of permanent moves.

Saints are also in the running for PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo. The Holland international has been attracting interest from Manchester United this summer, with Leeds among other suitors.

There could also be outgoings as Southampton look to offload squad players.

Aston Villa have expressed interest in Jan Bednarek and Bournemouth are keen on fellow centre-back Jack Stephens, while long-serving midfielder Oriol Romeu may return to Spain to join Girona.

