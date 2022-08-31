Andy Murray hits back after gruelling first set to reach US Open third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray hits back after gruelling first set to reach US Open third round

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 8.34pm
Andy Murray made his way into round three (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Andy Murray made his way into round three (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Andy Murray recovered from a difficult start to defeat wild card Emilio Nava and reach the third round of the US Open for the first time in six years.

The reward for Murray knocking out 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in round one was a second-round assignment against 203rd-ranked American Nava, who had claimed his first tour-level victory against John Millman on Monday.

He played well above his ranking in a gruelling first set that lasted 84 minutes but there was no sign of Murray’s cramping issue reappearing and he used his far greater experience to turn the match around and secure a 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 victory.

It is the Scot’s best run at Flushing Meadows since he made the quarter-finals in 2016 in what would prove to be his last season before the hip problem that nearly ended his career emerged.

Murray said: “I started to take the ball on a little bit more, he was dictating a lot of the points in the first set. I think his level dropped a bit but he’s a brilliant young player and he’s going to have a very bright future.

“Physically this is the best I’ve felt in the last few years. My movement is the best it’s been in a long time and that’s always been a really important part of my game. I’m getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here.”

Ten years on from his maiden grand slam title, Murray was again given a date on Arthur Ashe Stadium, although few fans were there to see him walk out at midday.

Emilio Nava celebrates winning the first set
Emilio Nava celebrates winning the first set (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Nava has good sporting pedigree, with a tennis player mother and athlete father who both competed at the Olympics, and the tennis he produced in the opening set was a reminder of how tough it is to climb the lower rankings.

Murray had five break points in Nava’s opening three service games but could not take any of them and the young American made him pay, breaking serve to lead 5-3.

He could not serve out the set but produced a moment he will never forget with Murray serving at 5-6, sending an improbable forehand flashing past his opponent to clinch it.

But Nava would be ranked a lot higher if he could play at that level on a consistent basis and Murray began to grind him down, breaking early in the second set and establishing complete dominance by the third.

