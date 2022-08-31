Much-changed Celtic ease past Ross County to reach cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Much-changed Celtic ease past Ross County to reach cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 9.54pm
Celtic eased through (Trevor Martin/PA)
Celtic eased through (Trevor Martin/PA)

Skipper Callum McGregor sent Celtic on their way to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals as the much-changed holders beat Ross County 4-1 in Dingwall.

With games against Rangers and Real Madrid to come in the following six days, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou made nine changes to the team that secured a club-record 9-0 away win against Dundee United on Sunday.

But there was little disruption to the dominant manner of Celtic’s early-season form as they recorded a sixth victory from six games.

McGregor and Giorgos Giakoumakis netted in a one-sided first half and Daizen Maeda quickly restored the two-goal cushion after Alex Iacovitti scored his second goal of the season past the champions.

That allowed Postecoglou to introduce new signing Sead Haksabanovic for an impressive cameo.

Another substitute, James Forrest, netted his first goal of the season in stoppage time as Celtic made it 21 goals from four away games this season.

Former United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist also made his debut while Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy came in for their first starts.

Giakoumakis returned from illness for his first start of the season while Anthony Ralston, Moritz Jenz, Stephen Welsh, David Turnbull and Maeda also came in.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay also rang the changes, bringing in five players following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Rangers.

Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood came in along with Jordan Tillson, Josh Sims, Dominic Samuel and Jordan White.

The visitors hit the bar twice in the first five minutes, first through Welsh’s header from a Turnbull corner and then from the midfielder’s deflected free-kick. Giakoumakis slid in for the rebound but the ball flew over.

The opener came in the 21st minute when McGregor met Turnbull’s near-post corner and cushioned a volley home to leave the County defence arguing among themselves about who was meant to be picking up the Celtic captain.

The free-scoring champions were two up four minutes later. Liel Abada found Giakoumakis with a back-heel and the Greece striker side-stepped a defender before curling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

There was concern among the previously vocal visiting fans when Giakoumakis needed treatment following a strong but fair challenge from Ben Purrington.

The forward was soon back on the field and twice threatened with headers before Bernabei sliced a shot badly wide.

Celtic had to settle for a two-goal half-time lead after Giakoumakis sent a first-time effort wide from 15 yards following McGregor’s driven pass.

County lost George Harmon to injury just before the interval and David Cancola took his place for the start of the second period.

Bernabei produced a better piece of football with smart footwork and a dangerous cross but County cleared.

McGregor saw a shot comfortably held before Postecoglou brought on Carl Starfelt and Forrest in the 56th minute.

Bernabei continued to be inconsistent with his final ball and Celtic’s play in general lacked some of the spark of the first half.

And County got back into the game in the 68th minute when Iacovitti headed home from close range following White’s knockdown.

The defender scored the only other goal Celtic have conceded this season during the league meeting between the teams.

Any jitters among nearly 4,000 away fans were eased five minutes later when Maeda reacted quickest to finish high into the net from six yards after Eastwood spilled McGregor’s shot.

Postecoglou soon introduced Montenegro international winger Haksabanovic and the former Rubin Kazan player forced Eastwood to dive and push away a dangerous cross with his first touches of the ball.

Siegrist then made his first save as a Celtic player when he stopped Jordy Hiwula’s strike.

Haksabanovic continued to shine with good pace and skill and he forced a save from Eastwood with an ambitious effort.

Mooy also threatened from long range before Forrest converted from 12 yards after Ralston got to the byline and cut the ball back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Harriet Dart broke down in tears after following up the best victory of her career with a swift defeat against Dalma Galfi in the second round of the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Harriet Dart breaks down in tears after suffering swift defeat to Dalma Galfi
Andy Murray’s body is finally allowing him to dream of a deep run at a grand slam again (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Andy Murray optimistic about long-awaited deep run at grand slam dream
Jurgen Klopp celebrated Liverpool’s last-gasp win over Newcastle in front of the Anfield Kop (Tim Goode/PA)
One of the best nights we ever had – Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool late…
Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal’s reaction to conceding delights Mikel Arteta as winning run continues
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz
Ryan Lowe was delighted with Preston’s win (Joe Giddens/PA)
An incredible record – Ryan Lowe delighted with Preston’s clean sheets
Alex Neil saw his side earn a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a…
Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County
Gary O’Neil is confident there is enough quality in the Bournemouth squad to stay up (Steven Paston/PA)
Gary O’Neil: I think Bournemouth have enough to be competitive at this level
Tottenham were denied a penalty by VAR (John Walton/PA)
It’s difficult to explain – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte unhappy with VAR

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0