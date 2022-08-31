Ross Stewart scores twice as Tony Mowbray makes winning start as Sunderland boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Stewart scores twice as Tony Mowbray makes winning start as Sunderland boss

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 9.56pm
Sunderland celebrate Ross Stewart’s second goal of the game (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland celebrate Ross Stewart’s second goal of the game (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ross Stewart scored twice to help secure a 3-0 win over Rotherham and get Tony Mowbray’s reign as Sunderland manager off to the perfect start.

Mowbray, who was only confirmed as Alex Neil’s successor on Tuesday night, witnessed a strong performance that saw the Black Cats claim a third win in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stewart struck the crucial opening goal in the 52nd minute and followed that up with a second in the 65th minute to put Sunderland on track for the points against the Millers.

And the impressive Jack Clarke, who had created the first two, scored himself with 20 minutes remaining to wrap things up following a Stewart assist.

Stewart’s brace arrived shortly after Sunderland had paraded the day’s three new signings at half-time.

Abdoullah Ba signed a five-year deal after moving from Le Havre, while Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo arrived on season-long loans from Paris St Germain and Manchester United respectively.

The trio can only have been impressed with the performance and noise levels on Wearside, where Mowbray was given a fantastic reception before kick-off from the 36,530 crowd.

And when Clarke beat his man down the left to deliver low into the area early on there was an indication of what would come.

With chants of ‘Tony Mowbray’s red and white army’ reverberating around the Stadium of Light, the home side kept putting Rotherham under pressure without forcing goalkeeper Viktor Johansson into a save.

Ellis Simms, on loan from Everton, controlled Alex Pritchard’s ball forward before firing powerfully and finding the side-netting.

Simms teed up strike partner Stewart to drill a low effort wide of the far post, with Rotherham struggling to come to terms with the tempo.

Stewart went even closer when he turned Lynden Gooch’s cutback goalwards after a good run to the byline, only for Millers defender Wes Harding to clear on the line.

And Rotherham’s Oliver Rathbone almost made Sunderland pay at the other end when goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was needed to make a strong save from the midfielder.

Patterson was alert again moments later when he made an even better stop to hold a Ben Wiles strike that was destined for the bottom corner.

As the first half wore on Sunderland finished the stronger without making Johansson work.

Sunderland continued to press after the restart and Danny Batth had already headed wide from close range before Stewart finally scored seconds later.

Clarke got to the byline and crossed low into the area for the Scotland international to wrap his foot first time around a finish that powered between Johansson’s legs six minutes into the second half.

Thirteen minutes later the same combination made it two. Clarke’s perfect pass with the outside of his right boot was perfect for Stewart to confidently finish at the back post.

And in the 70th minute Clarke scored himself, darting into the area with a lovely run before finishing low inside Johansson’s bottom-right corner.

