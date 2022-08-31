Kilmarnock keep Premier Sports Cup hopes alive with win at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilmarnock keep Premier Sports Cup hopes alive with win at Hearts

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.00pm
Innes Cameron headed Kilmarnock’s winner (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Innes Cameron headed Kilmarnock’s winner (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Innes Cameron scored a first-half winner as Kilmarnock pulled off a spirited 1-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle to reach the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

The hosts had the majority of the chances over the course of the tie but the 22-year-old’s header in the 21st minute ultimately proved decisive for the visitors.

Remarkably, it was Kilmarnock’s fifth consecutive victory away to Hearts.

Hearts made four changes to the side that started Sunday’s victory over St Johnstone as Gary Mackay-Steven and injured trio Liam Boyce, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson dropped out to be replaced by Alex Cochrane, Barrie McKay, Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest.

There were also four alterations to the Killie side that defeated Motherwell at the weekend as Oli Shaw, Kyle Lafferty, Alan Power and Kerr McInroy made way for Liam Donnelly, Cameron, Joe Wright and Rory McKenzie.

Christian Doidge, who joined the Ayrshire side on a season-long loan from Hibernian earlier in the day, was unable to feature due to being cup-tied after playing for his parent club in the group stage.

Killie had the first attempt of the match in the eighth minute when McKenzie saw a shot from just inside the box beaten away by Craig Gordon.

Hearts threatened in the 18th minute when the lively Josh Ginnelly rasped in a dangerous cross from the left after good work by Andy Halliday but keeper Sam Walker punched the ball clear.

The visitors went ahead in the 20th minute when Cameron peeled off Michael Smith at the back post and headed Liam Polworth’s cross from the right beyond Gordon from six yards out.

Hearts almost responded four minutes later but Shankland chipped the ball straight into Walker’s arms from inside the box after being slipped through on goal by a pass from Ginnelly.

The Hearts striker was denied once more in the 39th minute when he saw a glancing header from a Halliday cross saved by the Killie keeper.

A minute later Forrest blazed over from long range following a promising Hearts attack.

The hosts created a decent opening six minutes after the break when Ginnelly got himself into a dangerous position on the right flank but his low delivery across the face of goal just eluded Shankland in the centre.

There was a big opportunity for Hearts in the 54th minute when Cochrane ran on to a McKay pass and cut the ball back for Halliday 12 yards out but his shot was superbly charged down by Benjamin Chrisene.

Three minutes later a pass from Shankland sent McKay racing towards the Kilmarnock goal but Ryan Alebiosu tracked him all the way and made a vital challenge inside the box.

Killie remained a threat on the counter and Gordon had to race from his goal in the 66th minute to save at the feet of Danny Armstrong after he latched on to a long ball over the top.

Seconds later Alebiosu saw a shot deflected over the bar after he burst menacingly into the box.

The visitors went agonisingly close to a second in the 68th minute when Ash Taylor headed a Polworth corner over Gordon but it was cleared off the line by Shankland.

With five minutes left, Hearts defender Cochrane tried his luck with a powerful 25-yard strike which was pushed behind by Walker.

Substitute Toby Sibbick had a stoppage-time opportunity as the Jambos cranked up the pressure in the closing stages but the visitors held firm and celebrated jubilantly at full-time.

