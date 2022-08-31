Premier Sports Cup holders Celtic handed Motherwell quarter-final By Press Association August 31 2022, 10.10pm Holders Celtic will take on Motherwell in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Holders Celtic will take on Motherwell in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Fir Park. Rangers will host Championship side Dundee at Ibrox. Kilmarnock will face fellow cinch Premiership rivals Dundee United at Rugby Park with Aberdeen drawn at home to Championship outfit Partick Thistle. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Harriet Dart breaks down in tears after suffering swift defeat to Dalma Galfi Andy Murray optimistic about long-awaited deep run at grand slam dream One of the best nights we ever had – Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool late… Arsenal’s reaction to conceding delights Mikel Arteta as winning run continues Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz An incredible record – Ryan Lowe delighted with Preston’s clean sheets Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a… Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County Gary O’Neil: I think Bournemouth have enough to be competitive at this level It’s difficult to explain – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte unhappy with VAR More from The Courier Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses… 0 Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head… 0 Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack 4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher… Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire 0 Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the… 0