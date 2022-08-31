Ben Brereton Diaz puts speculation aside to earn Blackburn victory at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Brereton Diaz puts speculation aside to earn Blackburn victory at Blackpool

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.14pm
Ben Brereton Diaz was on target for Blackburn (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship.

Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game’s only goal in the 16th minute.

The visitors halted a three-match losing run with a sparkling overall display, while Blackpool’s mini-revival of three games without defeat was checked.

Despite the feverish speculation surrounding Blackpool’s Josh Bowler and Rovers’ Brereton Diaz ahead of deadline day, both started for their respective clubs at a lively Bloomfield Road.

And it was Bowler who was first to show a spark, drilling in an arrowing 20-yard volley which was inadvertently blocked on its way to goal by team-mate Rhys Williams.

He was soon to be upstaged by Brereton Diaz, however, as the Chile international broke the deadlock.

Latching on to Bradley Dack’s precise through-ball, Brereton Diaz charged towards goal before superbly slotting past Dan Grimshaw from the edge of the box.

That was his third goal of the fledgling campaign, but Rovers’ first in four matches.

The visitors had made the much more confident start to the game, with the Seasiders struggling to gain some much-needed momentum.

Ten minutes before the break Rovers fluffed a presentable chance when Dack scooped disappointingly over the top following a smart drag-back from Tyrhys Dolan.

Skipper Lewis Travis also tried his luck from distance, but he was narrowly off target.

Rovers were dominant in the run-up to the break, and they went agonisingly close again when Tyler Morton’s effort only just cleared the crossbar following a neat one-two with Dolan.

Brereton Diaz almost turned provider shortly after the restart. He teed up Dolan, but his fellow front-man dragged an angled strike just past the post.

With Rovers bossing it again and Blackpool rattled, Brereton Diaz also fizzed a crisp effort inches wide.

The visitors’ man of the moment then forced Grimshaw into a superb diving stop as they desperately sought a potentially victory-clinching second goal.

There was no shortage of effort going in from Michael Appleton’s Seasiders, but as the hour mark passed they were still second best in what was proving to be an enthralling clash.

Rovers threatened again in the 69th minute when Grimshaw was brilliant once more in keeping out sub Jack Vale’s curling effort.

With time running out for the hosts, they almost bagged a scarcely-deserved equaliser with nine minutes left when Jerry Yates fired disappointingly straight at keeper Thomas Kaminski.

However, Rovers deservedly hung on to complete victory against their local rivals.

