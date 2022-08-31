Brendan Rodgers keen on early transfer deadline if other leagues do the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers keen on early transfer deadline if other leagues do the same

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.32pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers would like to see the transfer window close before the season having sold Wesley Fofana. (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers would like to see the transfer window close before the season having sold Wesley Fofana. (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers would back another move to close the transfer window early, only if other countries follow suit.

It shuts on Thursday, the day Leicester host Manchester United, with the Foxes’ season having been disrupted by Wesley Fofana’s protracted transfer to Chelsea, which was completed on Wednesday.

Fofana failed to turn up for training this month, and was dropped for the 2-1 defeat to Southampton, while Wolves defender Willy Boly went AWOL ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle despite being named in the squad.

Clubs previously voted to close the window before the season started in 2019 but the Covid pandemic has impacted plans since.

But, with life returning to normal, Rodgers would like to bring the deadline forward to before the season, as long as it is Europe-wide after the Premier League’s 2019 summer window shut three weeks before other major leagues.

He said: “It works well if it’s across Europe. It can’t just be our league, it has to be across all leagues otherwise you’re at a huge disadvantage.

“That was the original plan (the Premier League closing earlier) and whenever it operated it showed it didn’t really work.

“Ideally it would be great if, throughout Europe, everyone would be on the same deadline but if it’s not we shouldn’t put ourselves at a disadvantage otherwise it would be more difficult.”

Fofana has sealed his £70million move to Chelsea with Rodgers already conceding he will only see a fraction of the fee to reinvest.

Leicester have been hit by the repercussions of the pandemic, with King Power, a duty free company, impacted by air travel virtually stopping during the height of the crisis.

It has affected the club’s spending power and, while Rodgers understands the position, he admits he may not be the one to eventually see the benefits.

“Across the world there were many industries that were hit hard. This summer has been really unfortunate. I might not benefit from this here, but going forward the club will,” he said.

Hull City v Leicester City – Pre Season Friendly – MKM Stadium
Brendan Rodgers understands the situation that Leicester are in as he tries to strengthen his squad (Simon Marper/PA)

“The club is the most important. I trust the club. If they’re saying we can’t spend and we can’t bring in players, then that’s obviously for the greater good of Leicester City and the model and the sustainability of it.

“It is hard because, when you want to improve your team, I said it six months ago, so it’s not something new.

“When you see other clubs in the window and the record levels of money that have been spent, that tells you that other teams felt the same way about the need to improve.

“We have been unable to do it and I have to respect that. I do respect that. It doesn’t make it any less frustrating. It’s something I have to respect is for the benefit of the club.”

