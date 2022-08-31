Tony Mowbray wants to see Sunderland’s players ‘flourish’ after opening win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tony Mowbray wants to see Sunderland’s players ‘flourish’ after opening win

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.42pm
Tony Mowbray oversaw a win in his first game in charge of Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tony Mowbray oversaw a win in his first game in charge of Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tony Mowbray wants to see Sunderland’s players “flourish” under his leadership after watching his tenure start with a comfortable 3-0 win over Rotherham.

The Black Cats inflicted the first defeat of the Championship season on the Millers, much to the delight of Mowbray.

Sunderland’s new manager enjoyed watching Ross Stewart score twice in 13 second-half minutes before Jack Clarke wrapped up the points with a fine individual goal with 20 minutes remaining.

It meant another 36,000-plus crowd could enjoy Mowbray’s first game in charge and he is now hungry for more having been delighted by what he has seen so far.

Mowbray, who only took over on Tuesday, said: “A whirlwind is a good word for it. An opportunity arose and I’m proud to be given an opportunity to manage a club in an environment like this.

“Everyone knows what an amazing club this is. This team has a lot of talent and we have to let it flourish.

“I didn’t do much tonight, it was down to the coaches who have worked with the team for the last few weeks. I talked to the players little bits, told them what I like in games, a lot of credit goes to the coaches working with the team.

“When you come to stadiums like this you get a fanbase and your stomach feels for the fans really, you want your team to score, whizz it across goal, so the fans can have a good night. The team did that tonight and Rotherham hadn’t lost a game either.”

Sunderland signed Abdoullah Ba from Le Havre, while Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo arrived on season-long loans from Paris St Germain and Manchester United, respectively, too. Sunderland could make further additions before Thursday’s deadline.

Rotherham are not expecting to be busy, and manager Paul Warne insists there is no reason to be concerned after losing at Sunderland because of a bright start to life in the Championship.

Warne said: “It wasn’t what I wanted. Firstly, congratulations to Tony, nice to have him back in football.

“It’s difficult when you come and face a team with a new manager, but Sunderland have been playing well anyway. I knew it would be a tough place without a new manager getting the place bouncing.

“The first half we weathered a storm, created a few chances, and on another day we might have nicked a goal.

“Second half they played the game we wanted to play, they had one-on-ones, their attacking players had a good night, with balls in the box we didn’t defend. The scoreline could have been greater. I have no complaints about the result.

“I’m not raging. I know what this league is like. We need to have 11 players at their best. The start has been really good and it’s a positive start, but today was a game too far. There’s no time to feel bad, we have to take it on the chin and move onto the next one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Harriet Dart broke down in tears after following up the best victory of her career with a swift defeat against Dalma Galfi in the second round of the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Harriet Dart breaks down in tears after suffering swift defeat to Dalma Galfi
Andy Murray’s body is finally allowing him to dream of a deep run at a grand slam again (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Andy Murray optimistic about long-awaited deep run at grand slam dream
Jurgen Klopp celebrated Liverpool’s last-gasp win over Newcastle in front of the Anfield Kop (Tim Goode/PA)
One of the best nights we ever had – Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool late…
Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal’s reaction to conceding delights Mikel Arteta as winning run continues
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz
Ryan Lowe was delighted with Preston’s win (Joe Giddens/PA)
An incredible record – Ryan Lowe delighted with Preston’s clean sheets
Alex Neil saw his side earn a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a…
Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County
Gary O’Neil is confident there is enough quality in the Bournemouth squad to stay up (Steven Paston/PA)
Gary O’Neil: I think Bournemouth have enough to be competitive at this level
Tottenham were denied a penalty by VAR (John Walton/PA)
It’s difficult to explain – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte unhappy with VAR

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0