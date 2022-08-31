Liam Fox pleased with Dundee United’s response against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Fox pleased with Dundee United’s response against Livingston

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.48pm
Liam Fox (left) was in caretaker charge following the departure of Jack Ross (right) (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox (left) was in caretaker charge following the departure of Jack Ross (right) (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United caretaker manager Liam Fox felt his players had responded to criticism of their recent performances in perfect fashion with a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup win at Livingston.

Sunday’s 9-0 loss to Celtic proved to be Jack Ross’ final game in charge, despite only taking over at Tannadice in the summer.

Fingers had been pointed at the United players for their role in that dismissal but Fox felt this victory was the ideal way to answer the critics.

He said: “I asked the players for a reaction off the back of a period of poor results, culminating in Jack losing his job. Their personal pride has been called into question and we needed a response. I think they answered that.

“I was really pleased with how we did in the first half and started the game. We got ourselves two goals up but we have to give credit to Livingston.

“They came out in the second half and pushed us all the way. And we had to dig deep. But it’s only one step on the way to hopefully getting back to where the club wants to, and needs to, be.

“This cannot just be a flash in the pan. That was the last thing I said to them in the dressing room.

“They will get credit on the back of tonight and we are through to the next round — which is great — but we’ve now got a difficult game on Saturday away to Motherwell and we need to build on this.”

In contrast, Livingston manager David Martindale was heavily critical of his team’s sluggish start which he felt ultimately cost them a place in the quarter-finals.

He said: “I think the first half was diabolical. We carried off where we ended the second half at Aberdeen and it’s not good enough.

“You cannot come here and give teams a two-goal start and expect to win games. Any level of football that’s never going to happen. But we can’t start games like that. As individuals there has to be a want and desire.

“I thought they bullied us in the first half. I thought the two strikers up top bullied us, we struggled to get on to second balls in midfield and that was the story of the second half.

“In the second half they responded and were much better. We were unlucky to get knocked out of the tie.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Harriet Dart broke down in tears after following up the best victory of her career with a swift defeat against Dalma Galfi in the second round of the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Harriet Dart breaks down in tears after suffering swift defeat to Dalma Galfi
Andy Murray’s body is finally allowing him to dream of a deep run at a grand slam again (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Andy Murray optimistic about long-awaited deep run at grand slam dream
Jurgen Klopp celebrated Liverpool’s last-gasp win over Newcastle in front of the Anfield Kop (Tim Goode/PA)
One of the best nights we ever had – Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool late…
Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal’s reaction to conceding delights Mikel Arteta as winning run continues
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz
Ryan Lowe was delighted with Preston’s win (Joe Giddens/PA)
An incredible record – Ryan Lowe delighted with Preston’s clean sheets
Alex Neil saw his side earn a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a…
Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County
Gary O’Neil is confident there is enough quality in the Bournemouth squad to stay up (Steven Paston/PA)
Gary O’Neil: I think Bournemouth have enough to be competitive at this level
Tottenham were denied a penalty by VAR (John Walton/PA)
It’s difficult to explain – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte unhappy with VAR

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0