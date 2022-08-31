Steven Hammell happy to give 16-year-old Lennon Miller his Motherwell debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Hammell happy to give 16-year-old Lennon Miller his Motherwell debut

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.48pm
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell was happy to see Lennon Miller make his debut (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell was happy to see Lennon Miller make his debut (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

Steven Hammell believes Lennon Miller fully deserved to become Motherwell’s youngest ever player when he came on in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup last-16 win over Inverness at Fir Park.

The son of ex-Scotland international Lee Miller, who turned 16 on August 25, replaced Callum Slattery to make his Well debut on a night of positives for the Steelmen.

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick and Caley’s Danny Devine put through his own goal to set up a quarter-final with holders Celtic at Fir Park, before Miller came on.

Boss Hammell said: “It is an incredible feat and it’s well deserved.

“If the rule (not allowed to play before 16) wasn’t in place he would have played when he was 15, and it’s not a token gesture to give him a game, it’s because he’s a good footballer.

“I think you saw that when he came on. He will complement the group and be a big part of it, and he will challenge the likes of Callum Slattery, Sean Goss, Barry Maguire and Dean Cornelius to be playing this season.

“He’s a boy I’ve known for years and I’m happy for him, because he’s got a good attitude and he’s a good, humble boy.

“He’s super talented and he just works hard every day.

“We’ve got more boys coming through, I stressed that at the start when I came in, those boys are 16 or 17 and it will take a bit of time, but we feel Lennon is ready to play.

“He plays with a maturity beyond his years and he’s a good lad, a good player. I’m delighted for him.”

On the draw, Hammell said: “If we want to do well in this competition, which we do, you need to play good teams, you need to stand up to that.

“We have a lot of games between now and then but when it comes we will be as ready as we can to go after it and put in the best version of ourselves in that game as possible.

“It’s our home game, I think we have seen tonight we had a great backing and it will be no different for that game.

“We will need them for sure and we will need everybody to play near to their maximum but when it comes we will be ready for it.”

Inverness boss Billy Dodds was pleased enough with his Championship side’s effort.

He said: “I’ve seen a few teams collapse recently after going a couple of goals behind but that wasn’t us tonight.

“We gave a good team a helping hand with some soft early goals but I’m proud of how they responded after that.

“For the first 10-15 minutes I thought we were in for a proper cup tie but then we made a few mistakes and we were punished for them.

“As far as I’m concerned, if we can get the same work-rate from the boys on Saturday then we’ll start getting the points we need again.”

