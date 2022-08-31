Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 11.03pm
Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw (Trevor Martin/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou felt all of his players hit the ground running as his much-changed team beat Ross County 4-1 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Postecoglou made nine changes following Sunday’s record 9-0 away win over Dundee United and Celtic continued their free-scoring form to set up a quarter-final trip to face Motherwell.

Callum McGregor and Giorgos Giakoumakis hit the target in a dominant first-half display and Daizen Maeda and James Forrest netted late on after Alex Iacovitti scored his second goal against the champions this season.

Postecoglou handed debuts to goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and impressive substitute Sead Haksabanovic, while Alexandro Bernabei and Aaron Mooy made their first starts for the club.

Postecoglou said: “Obviously I made nine changes and that can easily affect the fluency or cohesion of the team. But I keep saying these boys are training really hard every day and are prepared for their opportunity.

“They showed that tonight, they were outstanding. It’s a difficult venue – to win 4-1 away from home and the performance was a credit to the players.

“We didn’t have anyone who didn’t perform to the levels we want them to and they aspire to.

“For a lot of them it was their first start and they could easily have used this game as an excuse to build into the season but no-one out there looked like they hadn’t been playing.

“I picked the team that I thought would win us the game, I didn’t pick it looking ahead to other games.

“We put a lot into the weekend and we could have gone with the same team but wouldn’t have got the same energy.

“We started really strong and had a good tempo.

“The only reason we haven’t changed the team much is we have only had one game a week.

“That’s not the case from now on. Now I can rotate the team and make sure we have everyone in really good condition.”

Postecoglou’s men will travel to Fir Park in mid-October for the quarter-finals.

“Another away game, it would be nice to be at home at some point,” he said. “The important thing is we have another round to go.”

County boss Malky Mackay was proud of the way his team competed.

Mackay said: “First half we let ourselves down with the two goals but we stayed in the game and were resilient.

“Second half I decided to make a couple of changes and go man for man all over the pitch.

“We came back in the game and scored and the momentum was with us, I have got to be proud of them for that.

“The third was a poor goal to lose and that burst our bubble a bit but we kept going until the end.”

