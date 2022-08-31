Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a draw

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 11.14pm
Alex Neil saw his side earn a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil saw his side earn a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A relieved Alex Neil had his Stoke debut salvaged by a late Tyrese Campbell leveller as the Potters drew 1-1 with Swansea.

After switching Sunderland for Stoke on Sunday, the new boss endured a nightmare start to his reign when Joel Piroe handed the Swans an early opener.

But a frustrated Stoke had their persistence rewarded when substitute Campbell notched a stoppage time equaliser to earn his new boss a point.

“Opening night, you’re always concerned before you go into the games because I’ve had 24 hours to work with the players,” Neil said.

“We hit the bar, should have scored a header and the goal just took the confidence out of us for 15 minutes.

“I think you could see the lads started to get a little bit edgy and we’ve got to be braver than that and we’ve got to keep believing in what we’re doing.

“We spoke about that at half-time. We needed to play with a bit of personality and intensity, and I thought in the second half we were excellent.

“If anybody should have won the game, I thought it should have been us.

“It’s a good squad of players but, the fact is, we’ve been finishing in the bottom half of the league for the last three seasons, so we need to focus on where we are.

“These aren’t excuses but if you look at the entirety of the squad when you come in, you’re thinking that we’re in good shape but five are missing.

“The lads on the pitch though in the second half, all credit to them because they worked extremely hard and left everything on the pitch.”

The hosts struck the woodwork through an audacious lob from Lewis Baker and Swansea goalkeeper did well to deny Dwight Gayle early on.

Aden Flint spurned a glorious chance to level the proceedings after the interval but made amends late on when he teed up Campbell’s leveller.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said: “Given the last two results and with it being Alex’s first game here, you’d have probably said a point is a good result before the game.

“But to concede so late is really frustrating. I can’t remember Fisher making a save and their keeper’s been much busier.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t win but I’m extremely proud of the performance and the fight, desire and willingness to run for each other.

“There were some brilliant performances, but we’re just quite not ready yet to go to the next step unfortunately.

“I’m disappointed for the group, I can’t be angry, but the goal is just avoidable really. I’m really proud of their efforts and if we continue to show that, then we’re going to be more than alright.

“The Championship’s relentless and that’s what you get with a young team where people haven’t played every week at this level. If you compare the two squads, it’s very different.

“It’s a steep learning curve for our young players, it’s such an opportunity for them to grow and learn really quickly.

“It’s so exciting for us and the fans have a group of young players here now that can really grow with this club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Harriet Dart broke down in tears after following up the best victory of her career with a swift defeat against Dalma Galfi in the second round of the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Harriet Dart breaks down in tears after suffering swift defeat to Dalma Galfi
Andy Murray’s body is finally allowing him to dream of a deep run at a grand slam again (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Andy Murray optimistic about long-awaited deep run at grand slam dream
Jurgen Klopp celebrated Liverpool’s last-gasp win over Newcastle in front of the Anfield Kop (Tim Goode/PA)
One of the best nights we ever had – Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool late…
Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal’s reaction to conceding delights Mikel Arteta as winning run continues
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz
Ryan Lowe was delighted with Preston’s win (Joe Giddens/PA)
An incredible record – Ryan Lowe delighted with Preston’s clean sheets
Ange Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s depth after cup win at Ross County
Gary O’Neil is confident there is enough quality in the Bournemouth squad to stay up (Steven Paston/PA)
Gary O’Neil: I think Bournemouth have enough to be competitive at this level
Tottenham were denied a penalty by VAR (John Walton/PA)
It’s difficult to explain – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte unhappy with VAR
Erling Haaland has been backed to be a Manchester City great (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland has the quality to be an all-time Man City great – Pep…

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0