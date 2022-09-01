Deadline day: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be resolved and Chelsea could be busy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Deadline day: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be resolved and Chelsea could be busy

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 4.32am
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer transfer window.

As Thursday dawned, the debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline was ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.

The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing over £80million has sparked suggestions Ronaldo could be allowed to go, with the forward linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.

Ajax’s Antony (left) is expected to join Manchester United
Ajax’s Antony (left) is expected to join Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)

However, asked about the Portugal captain’s future, Ten Hag said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.”

United’s moves for Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka remained works in progress as deadline day started, although the club, who have also been linked with old boy Memphis Depay, were hopeful of getting both deals across the line.

Chelsea too seem to be in no mood to put the chequebook away after finally getting their hands on £70million Leicester defender Wesley Fofana on Wednesday.

The Blues have been credited with interest in Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow amid claims they got nowhere with Paris St Germain’s Neymar.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be returning to the Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be returning to the Premier League (Joan Monfort/AP)

However, Everton’s Anthony Gordon appears to remain out of their grasp.

Chelsea midfield Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, has made four Premier League appearances for his parent club this season but has had suitors monitoring his situation in recent weeks should he become available again.

The Foxes are in the market to replace Fofana swiftly, with Reims defender Wout Faes reportedly in their sights, and they have also been linked with Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he might need another midfielder and that was before Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during the win over Newcastle on Wednesday. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been touted as a possible target for the Reds.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Liverpool
Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

One midfielder who could be up for grabs during the final hours of the window is Youri Tielemans, with reports suggesting Leicester are open to offers of £25m for a player who is in the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are one of a series of clubs who have been credited with an interest in the Belgian, and the Gunners have also been linked with Zaha and Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.

Champions Manchester City have invested heavily already, but may not be done yet with Borussia Dortmund’s Switzerland international defender Manuel Akanji another possible addition.

Southampton could have a busy day as they close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios, but they will reportedly face competition from Leeds for PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

New Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys won the Sky Bet League One title with Wigan last season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact
Dan Evans pumps his fist during his victory over James Duckworth (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will consider changes for the game against Peterborough (Will Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit
Brad Walker, right, is an injury doubt (Tim Goode/PA)
Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham
Marta Kostyuk did not shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand
Antony, right, has joined Manchester United (Paul Ellis/PA)
Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day
Defender Martin Kelly has joined West Brom on a two-year deal (John Walton/PA)
Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom
Coco Gauff (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social
Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic are improving each week (Steve Welsh/PA)
Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week
David Bates has left Aberdeen on deadline day to join Mechelen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0