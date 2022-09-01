Ange Postecoglou hints at more signings in final hours of transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou hints at more signings in final hours of transfer window

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 4.34am
Celtic could further add to their squad on transfer deadline day after Ange Postecoglou hinted that their incoming business was not finished (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic could further add to their squad on transfer deadline day after Ange Postecoglou hinted that their incoming business was not finished (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic could further add to their squad on transfer deadline day after Ange Postecoglou hinted that their incoming business was not finished.

After handing latest signing Sead Haksabanovic a late but impressive debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 Premier Sports Cup victory over Ross County, Postecoglou refused to rule out a move for the attacker’s former Rubin Kazan team-mate Oliver Abildgaard.

When quizzed about reports linking Celtic with the powerful Denmark midfielder, Postecoglou said: “We have been linked with a lot of names. There’s 24 hours to go and there are some outgoings we are working on as well.

Celtic fans wave pyrotechnics ahead of the Premier Sports Cup second round match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall on August 31, 2022
Celtic celebrated a 4-1 Premier Sports Cup victory over Ross County on Wednesday (Trevor Martin/PA)

“Fans can expect some transfers and ins and outs.”

Albion Ajeti joined Sturm Graz on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move and Mikey Johnston is set to depart on a temporary basis.

“We are still working on Mikey to get him somewhere and there’s a couple of good possibilities for him,” Postecoglou said.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst declared himself “relaxed” about the impending deadline on Tuesday.

Niko Katic left Ibrox for Zurich on Wednesday having failed to get into the manager’s plans, while the future of the likes of Kemar Roofe could also be uncertain.

Hearts are set to act following injuries to Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst prior to the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on August 27, 2022
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst declared himself ‘relaxed’ about the impending deadline (Steve Welsh/PA)

After cup defeat by Kilmarnock, manager Robbie Neilson – who ruled out a move for Louis Moult – said: “We knew we’d to get bodies in anyway. I don’t want to put a number on it but you can see that we certainly need a few to give us more because after this we go Saturday-Thursday-Sunday-Thursday for about six weeks.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is happy with his squad after signing striker Christian Doidge on loan from Hibernian.

“That might be us,” McInnes said. “The board have been really supportive. It’s not easy doing as much as we had to do.

“You can never say never. Whether one or two of ours go out or whatever or maybe one might come up late on, I’d still maybe like to do one more but if the window shut with what we’ve got done, getting Doidge in makes me think I can sleep a bit easier at night.”

Hibernian were also linked with a move for Burton Albion striker Moult following Doidge’s exit.

Hibernian FC's Christian Doidge
Kilmarnock signed striker Christian Doidge on loan from Hibernian (Alan Rennie/PA)

Moult’s former club Motherwell are still on the hunt for players while Aberdeen could do more incoming business, especially if Christian Ramirez and David Bates move on, although manager Jim Goodwin stressed there was no panic.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was looking to sign two players this week and got one on Wednesday with the purchase of Nicky Clark from Dundee United.

United declared themselves finished last week, while Livingston and St Mirren are also not expected to bring anyone in.

Ross County are also unlikely to add to their 10 summer signings.

Manager Malky Mackay said: “We did our business early. If I was bringing somebody in he would have to come into the starting team and they’re not easy to find.”

