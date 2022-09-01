Granit Xhaka praises Arsenal attitude but demands more killer instinct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Granit Xhaka praises Arsenal attitude but demands more killer instinct

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.02pm
Granit Xhaka has been in fine form as Arsenal continue their winning start to the Premier League season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Granit Xhaka has been in fine form as Arsenal continue their winning start to the Premier League season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Granit Xhaka has hailed the change in mentality at Arsenal but has warned they still have to learn to kill off the opposition.

The Gunners have won their opening five games of the Premier League season to sit top of the table.

A hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night followed a victory by the same scoreline over Fulham four days earlier.

Gabriel Martinelli hit the winner against Villa after Douglas Luiz’s goal from a direct corner had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus’ opener.

View this post on Instagram

“Then you turn everything around and you start to believe in each other a little more. I think the game-changer at the moment is the mentality.”

Asked if that change has gathered pace with the arrival of serial Premier League title winners Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, Xhaka added: “Absolutely.

“But this demand first comes from the coach. He has been here three years and he demands every training, every day to win. It doesn’t matter what we do in the training, if it’s ball possession, if it’s games, small games against each other, he is putting us on a list – who is the winner, who is the loser – and in the end you can see the table.

“Of course with Gabi Jesus and Alex you bring people in and they know what it is to win, but we can speak until tomorrow if you don’t show that on the pitch. They have helped us a lot for sure, but other guys are doing their job as well.”

Mikel Arteta's side have won all five of their Premier League games so far this season.
Mikel Arteta’s side have won all five of their Premier League games so far this season. (David Cliff/AP)

Despite Arsenal starting the season with five wins from five, Xhaka still wants to see improvements in the way Mikel Arteta’s side control a game.

“We deserve the three points, I think, in the first five games,” he added.

“We have to learn, you can’t always concede and come back like against Fulham or Villa, we have to try to finish and to kill the game before that.

“I knew the project. The project was five years. We are now in the third year. It’s the half of the project.

“If you achieve something this season you can build from next season to something else.

“But it’s too early to speak about this season because we have still the Europa League, we have still two competitions in the cup, we have still another 33 games in the Premier League.

“But at the moment we are looking very good, very dangerous and we have to keep working, we have to keep believing in ourselves first and to take the people around with us.”

While Arsenal continue their winning start, Villa boss Steven Gerrard faced more questions about his future following four defeats from five.

They face reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday and Gerrard is hoping to see improvements he noticed after the interval at Arsenal.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has seen his side lose four games this season.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has seen his side lose four games this season. (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I thought we looked dangerous, we looked better in the second half, we kept the ball for longer periods and we looked like a team that can play,” he told avfc.co.uk.

“We do possessions every single day, but I didn’t see evidence of that in the first half. I definitely saw a reaction and a better team in the second half.

“We were much better and much stronger in the second half. That’s what I want to see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Conor McAleny could return to the side (Richard Sellers, PA)
Conor McAleny pushing for Salford start against Crawley
Fernando Alonso, pictured, said he would apologise to Lewis Hamilton (Olivier Matthys/AP)
I have huge respect for him – Fernando Alonso to apologise to Lewis Hamilton
Semi Ajayi suffered ankle ligament damage during the midweek draw at Wigan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game
Willy Boly has signed a two-year deal with Forest after leaving Wolves (Tim Keeton/PA)
Willy Boly becomes Nottingham Forest’s 19th summer signing
Worcester are in financial difficulty (David davies/PA)
Financially stricken Worcester to participate in Premiership opening round
Clinton Mola has signed for Blackburn on a season-long loan (John Walton/PA)
Clinton Mola makes Blackburn loan move
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger says her players are fully focused on the World Cup qualifier in Greece before the potential showdown with Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gemma Grainger insists Wales are not getting carried away
Josh Eppiah could make his second debut (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Eppiah pushing to make Northampton’s squad for Barrow clash
West Brom defender Semi Ajayi is set for a spell on the sidelines (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game
Erling Haaland has hit the ground running (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus

More from The Courier

Greg James and Bella Mackie in Elie and St Andrews during their trip to Fife and Angus. Images: tailenderspod/Greg James Instagram.
DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0