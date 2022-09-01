Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.24pm
Erling Haaland has hit the ground running (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland has hit the ground running (Nick Potts/PA)

Five games into his Premier League career, Erling Haaland has achieved goalscoring feats never matched by Manchester City or the league’s record goalscorers.

Nine goals in his first five games surpassed a Premier League record jointly held by his Etihad Stadium predecessor Sergio Aguero – and it came about thanks to back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, something achieved by only five men previously, with the great Alan Shearer not among them.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Haaland’s early statistics.

Quick out of the blocks

Haaland scored twice on his league debut against West Ham and though he drew a blank against Bournemouth, he was back on the scoresheet in the thrilling 3-3 comeback draw with Newcastle.

Another fightback to beat Palace was sparked by a Haaland hat-trick and he followed up in similar style against Forest as City strolled to a 6-0 win.

His start is eerily reminiscent of Aguero when he arrived in Manchester in 2011. The Argentinian also opened with a brace, against Swansea, followed by a scoreless outing and then a single goal against Bolton and Tottenham respectively. A hat-trick followed against Wigan before Aguero scored both City goals in a draw with Fulham in his fifth appearance – the one time so far Haaland has gone one better. Aguero went on to score 23 league goals that season.

Micky Quinn scored eight in Coventry’s first five games in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93. He netted twice in defeat to Manchester City, scored in draws with Sheffield United and Ipswich and added further braces against Southampton and Liverpool – and then against Aston Villa to make it 10 goals in six games.

Clinical finisher

Erling Haaland, second right, scores against West Ham
Erling Haaland scores against West Ham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Haaland’s goals have come in just 105 touches of the ball, 21 per game with a goal every 11.7 touches.

He has had 22 shots with 12 on target. He also hit the woodwork against Newcastle and the Premier League website records him with four ‘big chances missed’ already.

Six of his goals have come with his trusty left foot, one with his right and two headers – including a ‘perfect’ hat-trick against Forest.

While his goalscoring is the issue in focus, filling the number nine position left largely vacant since Aguero’s departure a year ago, Haaland has also contributed to City’s team play.

He set up Ilkay Gundogan in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth, the only game so far he has not scored in, was denied another assist when John Stones was flagged offside against Forest and is credited with two big chances created. Haaland’s 59 passes attempted average out to 11.8 per match.

Double treble

  1. Les Ferdinand, QPR, April 10 and 12, 1993
  2. Ian Wright, Arsenal, March 5 and 19, 1994
  3. Didier Drogba, Chelsea, May 9 and August 14, 2010
  4. Wayne Rooney, August 28 and September 10, 2011
  5. Harry Kane, Tottenham, May 18 and 21, 2017
  6. Harry Kane, Tottenham, December 23 and 26, 2017
  7. Erling Haaland, Manchester City, August 27 and 31, 2022

Haaland joined only Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane in scoring hat-tricks in successive Premier League games.

His first two have come just four days apart – though on that front Ferdinand has him beaten, scoring his first for QPR against Forest on April 10, 1993 and his second two days later at Everton.

Wright scored consecutive hat-tricks in March 1995, while Rooney did it in 2011 either side of an England brace against Bulgaria.

Drogba’s came in separate seasons as Chelsea beat Wigan 8-0 in the last game of 2009-10 and opened the following campaign with a 6-0 win over West Brom.

Kane is the only man to achieve the feat twice. He netted four at Leicester and three at Hull in the last two games of 2016-17 and then trebled up against Burnley and Southampton that December to set a record of 39 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Shearer’s 11 hat-tricks never included successive games, though he did have separate instances of two in three games and two in four in 1995. Aguero holds the Premier League record with 12 hat-tricks in total.

