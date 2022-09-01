Josh Eppiah pushing to make Northampton’s squad for Barrow clash By Press Association September 1 2022, 12.44pm Josh Eppiah could make his second debut (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Josh Eppiah could be involved in Northampton’s home clash with Barrow after working on his fitness. Leicester forward Eppiah enjoyed a loan stint with Cobblers last season but has yet to feature in his second spell. Akin Odimayo has been nursing a hamstring injury but he featured in the crushing 6-0 defeat to Ipswich in the EFL Trophy and should be in contention against the Bluebirds. Sam Sherring remains a doubt with an unspecified knock, while Aaron McGowan is still out with a long-term knee injury. Barrow boss Pete Wild has no fresh concerns for the trip to Sixfields. Summer signing Richie Bennett is their only absentee as he battles back from a pre-season injury. Wild was impressed with versatile youngster Pawel Zuk in the midweek EFL Trophy win at Fleetwood and he could keep his place. Barrow have made a flying start to the Sky Bet League Two campaign, sitting second in the table with 15 points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Conor McAleny pushing for Salford start against Crawley I have huge respect for him – Fernando Alonso to apologise to Lewis Hamilton Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game Willy Boly becomes Nottingham Forest’s 19th summer signing Financially stricken Worcester to participate in Premiership opening round Clinton Mola makes Blackburn loan move Gemma Grainger insists Wales are not getting carried away Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus How do you stop Erling Haaland? The question facing Premier League defences More from The Courier DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit 0 Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk' Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges' Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection 0 Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour 0