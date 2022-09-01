Financially stricken Worcester to participate in Premiership opening round By Press Association September 1 2022, 1.12pm Worcester are in financial difficulty (David davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Worcester will participate in the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership but tournament organisers admit they remain in a precarious position. The financially stricken Warriors on Wednesday headed off a likely player exodus when they confirmed their squad would be paid for August. Doubt remained over their involvement in the Premiership but they have been cleared to face London Irish in their opener on September 10. “Worcester are able to take the pitch and start the season but are not out of the woods yet, let’s be frank about that,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Conor McAleny pushing for Salford start against Crawley I have huge respect for him – Fernando Alonso to apologise to Lewis Hamilton Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game Willy Boly becomes Nottingham Forest’s 19th summer signing Clinton Mola makes Blackburn loan move Gemma Grainger insists Wales are not getting carried away Josh Eppiah pushing to make Northampton’s squad for Barrow clash Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus How do you stop Erling Haaland? The question facing Premier League defences More from The Courier DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit 0 Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk' Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges' Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection 0 Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour 0