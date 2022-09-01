Conor McAleny pushing for Salford start against Crawley By Press Association September 1 2022, 2.04pm Conor McAleny could return to the side (Richard Sellers, PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Conor McAleny is pushing for a start when Salford take on Crawley. The striker made his comeback from injury as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Stevenage and should be fit to feature. The Ammies sold fellow forward Brandon Thomas-Asante to West Brom this week, meaning McAleny’s return is timely. Ash Eastham and Liam Shephard are ruled out through injury. Nick Tsaroulla is suspended for Crawley after he was sent off for two bookable offences at Rochdale. Tobi Omole was forced off after 26 minutes of that clash due to injury and is unlikely to be available. Tony Craig came on in his place and kept a starting spot for the EFL Trophy clash with Portsmouth in midweek. Teddy Jenks sustained a problem against Pompey and the Brighton loanee could miss out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport I have huge respect for him – Fernando Alonso to apologise to Lewis Hamilton Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game Willy Boly becomes Nottingham Forest’s 19th summer signing Financially stricken Worcester to participate in Premiership opening round Clinton Mola makes Blackburn loan move Gemma Grainger insists Wales are not getting carried away Josh Eppiah pushing to make Northampton’s squad for Barrow clash Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus How do you stop Erling Haaland? The question facing Premier League defences More from The Courier DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit 0 Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk' Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges' Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection 0 Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour 0