Hull sign Adama Traore on free transfer from Hatayspor

Mali international Adama Traore has joined Hull on a two-year deal to further boost the options of boss Shota Arveladze.

The Sky Bet Championship club have signed the attacker on a free transfer after he left Hatayspor following two seasons in Turkey.

Traore has enjoyed spells with Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1, spending a large chunk of his time at the latter club out on loan.

The 27-year-old has played in Portugal and Belgium before and now England becomes the latest country he will call home after Hull made him their 13th addition of the summer.

City completed another transfer later on deadline day with Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons signing on a season-long loan.

Fenerbahce’s Dimitrios Pelkas made it a treble of arrivals for Hull on Thursday.

The Greece international also agreed a season-long loan, having arrived in the country at the start of this week.