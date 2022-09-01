Hull sign Adama Traore on free transfer from Hatayspor By Press Association September 1 2022, 2.24pm Updated: September 1 2022, 6.44pm Hull boss Shota Arveladze has seen his options boosted by the signing of Adama Traore (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mali international Adama Traore has joined Hull on a two-year deal to further boost the options of boss Shota Arveladze. The Sky Bet Championship club have signed the attacker on a free transfer after he left Hatayspor following two seasons in Turkey. Traore has enjoyed spells with Lille and Monaco in Ligue 1, spending a large chunk of his time at the latter club out on loan. The 27-year-old has played in Portugal and Belgium before and now England becomes the latest country he will call home after Hull made him their 13th addition of the summer. City completed another transfer later on deadline day with Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons signing on a season-long loan. Fenerbahce’s Dimitrios Pelkas made it a treble of arrivals for Hull on Thursday. The Greece international also agreed a season-long loan, having arrived in the country at the start of this week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0