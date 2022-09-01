Korey Smith missing for Derby’s game with Plymouth By Press Association September 1 2022, 3.06pm Korey Smith will miss Derby’s clash with Plymouth due to a toe injury (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Derby will be without midfielder Korey Smith for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One visit of Plymouth. The midfielder has suffered a minor toe injury which should only see him sidelined for a matter of days. Curtis Davies (thigh) is working his way back to fitness but the game also comes too soon for the experienced defender. Fellow centre-back James Chester is unlikely to feature as he steps up his return from an Achilles issue. A number of Plymouth players have been struggling with a sickness bug over the past week. It ruled forward Luke Jephcott out of the Papa John’s Trophy penalty shoot-out win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday but he could be back at Pride Park. Striker Sam Cosgrove is in contention for his debut having joined on loan from Birmingham on deadline day. Fellow new recruit Mickel Miller is still missing after suffering a thigh injury on the eve of the new season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0