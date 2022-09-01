Jon Taylor could be involved when Doncaster face Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Taylor could be in contention for Doncaster when they face Mansfield.

The winger made his return to football after a nine-month absence with injury, featuring for 45 minutes in Rovers’ Papa John’s Trophy clash with Newcastle Under-21s, and could push for minutes against the Stags.

Striker Josh Andrews is doubtful after missing Doncaster’s win against Northampton last weekend due to tendonitis.

Defender Tom Anderson is also expected to miss out with a back injury.

John-Joe O’Toole is a doubt for Mansfield ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

Stags manager Nigel Clough confirmed that the midfielder picked up a foot injury against Sutton and could miss out.

Hiram Boateng is also expected to miss out with a hamstring problem.

Striker Rhys Oates is a long-term absentee for Mansfield, sidelined with a ruptured pectoral muscle.