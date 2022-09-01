Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon By Press Association September 1 2022, 3.34pm Paddy Madden is set to miss Stockport’s clash with Wimbledon (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stockport will be without suspended skipper Paddy Madden for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon. The experienced forward was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Swindon midfielder Saidou Khan. Full-back Macauley Southam-Hales will also be absent as he serves the final game of a three-match ban for his sending-off against Doncaster. Boss Dave Challinor made nine changes for the midweek EFL Trophy clash with Port Vale and is expected to revert to the majority of the line-up that has featured in the league so far. AFC Wimbledon will be without striker Kyle Hudlin. The giant striker has sustained a groin injury and returned to his parent club Huddersfield for treatment. Alex Woodyard is making progress in his return to fitness but this game comes too soon. Paris Maghoma is suspended after he picked up two bookings in the recent clash with Barrow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0