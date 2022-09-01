Fernando Alonso collects a signed Lewis Hamilton cap in show of apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Fernando Alonso collects a signed Lewis Hamilton cap in show of apology

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 4.02pm Updated: September 1 2022, 5.52pm
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso spoke for a couple of minutes, with the latter apologising (Peter Dejong/AP)
Fernando Alonso collected a signed Lewis Hamilton cap in a show of apology to the Mercedes driver.

Alonso, 41, called Hamilton an “idiot” and said the Briton can only race from the front following a first-lap collision at Spa-Francorchamps.

On Thursday, Alpine’s Alonso said he would issue a face-to-face apology to Hamilton while conducting their television interviews for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

But Hamilton, who addressed the written media 90 minutes after Alonso’s print session, said: “We were standing right next to each other in the TV pen, but no, [he didn’t apologise].

“It is not a thing for me, it doesn’t change anything or affect me in the slightest.

“I am always trying to be a better driver and I know I have a lot of young kids following me on social media, and the steps I try to take in my behaviour are important. I am always trying to learn with that and be better.”

However, moments after Hamilton spoke, Alonso was pictured leaving the Mercedes motorhome armed with a black Mercedes cap, complete with Hamilton’s signature, which had been reserved for the Spaniard.

It is understood Hamilton and Alonso spoke for a couple of minutes, with the latter apologising.

Following Alonso’s radio outburst in Belgium last Sunday, Hamilton said he would not speak to the double world champion, and added: “It is nice to know how he feels about me.”

But in an attempt to diffuse the row here in Zandvoort, Alonso withdrew his controversial remarks.

“When we are in the TV (interview) pen I will approach Lewis and say sorry,” said Alonso.

“Nothing I said is true and there are facts that show the opposite. I have absolutely no problems with Lewis. I have huge respect for him.

“He is a champion, a legend of our time, and then when you say something – and I am sorry to repeat this – against a British driver, there is a huge media involvement after that.

“If you say something to a Latin driver, everything is a bit more fun. When you say something to others, it is a bit more serious.

“But I apologise. I was not thinking about what I said. There was not much to blame in that moment. It was the first lap and we were all very close together.

Fernando Alonso said he would apologise to Lewis Hamilton
Fernando Alonso said he would apologise to Lewis Hamilton (Peter Dejong/AP)

“The heat of the moment, and the adrenaline of the moment, fighting in the top two, made me say comments that I should not say.”

Alonso, who quit McLaren after one tumultuous season alongside Hamilton in 2007, said he would now be silent on the radio to avoid further controversy.

He also said Formula One bosses should stop transmitting exchanges between a driver and his team on live TV.

Alonso added: “It should not be broadcasted. F1 is the only sport. In football, in tennis, you can have your moments of privacy with your team.

“I know it is part of the show, and all the things that are broadcasted are spicy because the sport wants that spice in the race.

“But unfortunately, the measure you will have to take to avoid broadcasting things you say in the heat of the moment is to stay quiet all of the time.

“I will be very quiet in the future and not part of a show that I don’t agree.”

