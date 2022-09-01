Sarah Bullimore secures narrow overnight lead at Burghley Horse Trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sarah Bullimore secures narrow overnight lead at Burghley Horse Trials

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 4.50pm
Zara Tindall (Jacob King/PA)
Zara Tindall (Jacob King/PA)

Sarah Bullimore underlined her credentials to land a first Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials title on a day of British domination that also saw Zara Tindall thrive.

Bedfordshire-based Bullimore, individual bronze medallist at last year’s European Eventing Championship, secured a narrow overnight lead on 11-year-old gelding Corouet.

Their dressage score of 22.5 penalties edged Northamptonshire’s Piggy March and Vanir Kamira into second place, with defending Burghley champion Pippa Funnell third aboard Billy Walk On.

Pippa Funnell
Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On during day one of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (Jacob King/PA)

Former world champion and London 2012 British team silver medallist Tindall, meanwhile, closed the opening day by posting a score of 28.4 on Class Affair to move fourth.

Bullimore said: “I am absolutely thrilled. He was amazing. He loves the crowds and never wants to come out of the arena.”

March, a multiple medallist at European and world level, claimed a first Badminton crown three years ago and only missed out by 0.1 penalties behind Funnell in a thrilling Burghley title race four months later.

March rode Vanir Kamira on both occasions, and the combination again delivered as Burghley returned after a three-year absence following the coronavirus pandemic.

Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (Jacob King/PA)

Reflecting on her impressive test, meanwhile, Tindall said: “I am so pleased with that.

“He has always had the potential, but his brain takes over a bit, and it did a little bit in a couple of the movements, but he came back and he was much calmer than he has ever been in there.

“I am delighted to be under (a score of) 30. It (leaderboard) will probably change a bit tomorrow, but at least you are giving yourself a shout, aren’t you.”

Oliver Townend
World number one Oliver Townend is among the Burghley title challengers (Steve Parsons/PA)

The race for Burghley’s £100,000 top prize could move up a gear on Friday with Olympic gold medallists Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen among those in action.

Shropshire-based world number one Townend, who won Burghley in 2009 and 2017, has two horses entered – Swallow Springs and Tregilder – with McEwen, who also won individual silver at last year’s Tokyo Games, riding CHF Cooliser.

A total prize fund of more than £320,000 is the largest in Burghley’s 61-year history, with dressage followed by Saturday’s cross-country phase and the showjumping finale 24 hours later.

