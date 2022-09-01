Omar Bugiel remains doubtful for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Omar Bugiel remains doubtful for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 5.16pm
Omar Bugiel is set to miss Saturday’s fixture versus Harrogate (John Walton/PA)
Omar Bugiel is set to miss Saturday’s fixture versus Harrogate (John Walton/PA)

Sutton’s Omar Bugiel is a big doubt for Saturday’s League Two clash against Harrogate.

Bugiel has not featured since August 13 when he was forced off during the U’s 1-0 win over Barrow.

Ben Goodliffe also remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Sam Hart was given minutes versus Chelsea Under 21’s in the EFL Trophy before going off injured in the seventh minute and is now a major doubt for this weekend.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will still be without midfielder Stephen Dooley.

Dooley remains sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2-0 win at Gillingham.

George Thomson is out with a long-term hamstring injury and is expected to be missing for up to two months.

Rory McArdle (hamstring), Will Smith (knee), Josh Falkingham and Max Wright (ankle) remain unavailable.

