Omar Bugiel remains doubtful for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate

Sutton’s Omar Bugiel is a big doubt for Saturday’s League Two clash against Harrogate.

Bugiel has not featured since August 13 when he was forced off during the U’s 1-0 win over Barrow.

Ben Goodliffe also remains out with a long-term knee injury.



Sam Hart was given minutes versus Chelsea Under 21’s in the EFL Trophy before going off injured in the seventh minute and is now a major doubt for this weekend.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will still be without midfielder Stephen Dooley.

Dooley remains sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2-0 win at Gillingham.

George Thomson is out with a long-term hamstring injury and is expected to be missing for up to two months.

Rory McArdle (hamstring), Will Smith (knee), Josh Falkingham and Max Wright (ankle) remain unavailable.