Omar Bugiel remains doubtful for Sutton's clash with Harrogate By Press Association September 1 2022, 5.16pm Omar Bugiel is set to miss Saturday's fixture versus Harrogate (John Walton/PA)

Sutton's Omar Bugiel is a big doubt for Saturday's League Two clash against Harrogate. Bugiel has not featured since August 13 when he was forced off during the U's 1-0 win over Barrow. Ben Goodliffe also remains out with a long-term knee injury.Sam Hart was given minutes versus Chelsea Under 21's in the EFL Trophy before going off injured in the seventh minute and is now a major doubt for this weekend. Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will still be without midfielder Stephen Dooley. Dooley remains sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2-0 win at Gillingham. George Thomson is out with a long-term hamstring injury and is expected to be missing for up to two months. Rory McArdle (hamstring), Will Smith (knee), Josh Falkingham and Max Wright (ankle) remain unavailable.